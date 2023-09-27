Nolosha magaalada

Soo Bandhigida Tignoolajiyada Cusub iyo Awooda AI

Science

Dayax-gacmeedkii ugu dambeeyay ee 2023: Dayaxa goosashada

ByMampho Brescia

Sep 27, 2023
Dayax-gacmeedkii ugu dambeeyay ee 2023: Dayaxa goosashada

The summer of mesmerizing large and radiant full moons is coming to an end with the final supermoon on Thursday, September 28th. The last supermoon of the year, known as the harvest moon, will be visible after sunset.

The harvest moon is named for its close alignment with the autumnal equinox, which occurred on September 23rd. It is often referred to as the corn moon, symbolizing the conclusion of summer harvests. This holds particular significance for farmers and avid skywatchers.

The term ‘harvest moon’ originated from the practices of earlier times when tractors did not have headlights. Moonlight played a crucial role in enabling timely crop gathering from the fields.

Supermoons occur when the moon reaches its closest proximity to Earth in its elliptical orbit, giving the illusion of increased size and enhanced luminance. According to the Farmer’s Almanac, the harvest supermoon will reach its peak brilliance at around 6 a.m. ET on Friday, September 29th, having already risen the previous night. This celestial phenomenon will continue to grace the evening sky on Friday.

The supermoons of 2023 have provided captivating displays of the moon’s beauty and grandeur. While this may be the final supermoon for the year, there will be more opportunities to witness these celestial spectacles in the future. So keep your eyes on the sky and marvel at the wonders of our universe.

Ilo:
– Beeralayda Almanac
– Science News

By Mampho Brescia

Post xiriira

Science

NASA waxay dib u dhigtay Bilawga Maskaxda Asteroid Mission si loo cusboonaysiiyo Isku xidhka Thruster

Sep 29, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Science

Helitaanka Qalfoofka Qoolleyda Baddii Qadiimiga ahaa Waxay Bixisaa Aragtida Taariikhda Horumarka

Sep 29, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Science

Fahamka Kukiyada iyo Siyaasadaha Qarsoonnimada

Sep 29, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Waad seegtay

Science

NASA waxay dib u dhigtay Bilawga Maskaxda Asteroid Mission si loo cusboonaysiiyo Isku xidhka Thruster

Sep 29, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Science

Helitaanka Qalfoofka Qoolleyda Baddii Qadiimiga ahaa Waxay Bixisaa Aragtida Taariikhda Horumarka

Sep 29, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

Fahamka Kukiyada iyo Siyaasadaha Qarsoonnimada

Sep 29, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

Fatahaadaha Wabiga Qadiimiga ah ee Bannaanka Gangetic Waxay Bixiyaan Aragtida Mustaqbalka-Daadadka Weyn

Sep 29, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments