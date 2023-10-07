Sawirka Telescope-ka cusub ee Hubble Space wuxuu iftiiminayaa Galaxy-ka Mas u eg

A captivating new image captured by the Hubble Space Telescope reveals a distant snake-like galaxy, adorned with swirling arms that contain both old and new stars. This galaxy, known as NGC 1087, is located in the constellation Cetus. The light from NGC 1087 began its journey to Earth approximately 80 million years ago, a time long before the extinction of dinosaurs.

The image of NGC 1087, released during NASA’s Hubble Galaxy Week, showcases the galaxy’s unique features. The red tendrils indicate the presence of cold molecular gas, which serves as the primary building block for the formation and growth of new stars. In contrast, the blue regions signify the existence of hot stars that were born in the past. Astronomers believe that some of these hot stars belong to a rare class known as Wolf-Rayet stars, which are highly unstable.

Though NGC 1087 boasts an array of eye-catching details, its most noteworthy feature is a bright-white starry bar located at its center. This bar is intertwined with trails of gas and exhibits signs of star formation, making it a captivating subject for astronomers to study. The central bar in NGC 1087 is similar to, but smaller than, the one found in our very own Milky Way galaxy.

Observing galaxies like NGC 1087 is invaluable as they offer insights into the size and shape of the central bar in the Milky Way. Our location within the Milky Way makes it challenging to accurately estimate the characteristics of our own central bar, making galaxies such as NGC 1087 important targets for observation.

NGC 1087 can be seen from both the northern and southern hemispheres, positioned just south of the celestial equator. Scientists utilize the Hubble Space Telescope, launched in 1990, to gain knowledge about the behavior of gas pockets after stars form within them, among various other scientific endeavors.

