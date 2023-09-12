Nolosha magaalada

Soo Bandhigida Tignoolajiyada Cusub iyo Awooda AI

Science

SpaceX waxay ku soo bandhigaysaa Falcon 9 Rocket oo ay la socoto Starlink Satellites

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Sep 12, 2023
SpaceX waxay ku soo bandhigaysaa Falcon 9 Rocket oo ay la socoto Starlink Satellites

SpaceX is planning to launch a Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base on Monday, September 11th, at 11:57 p.m. The rocket will be carrying 21 Starlink satellites, which are part of SpaceX’s high-speed broadband satellite internet service.

If the initial launch is delayed, SpaceX has backup launch opportunities on Tuesday and Wednesday. The company aims to land the rocket’s first stage booster on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship in the Pacific Ocean, which will be the 11th flight for this particular booster.

A live webcast of the launch will be available on the SpaceX profile on X (formerly Twitter) about five minutes before liftoff.

Starlink is SpaceX’s ambitious project to create a global satellite internet constellation. These small satellites, weighing around 260 kg each, will be deployed in low-Earth orbit to provide high-speed, low-latency internet connectivity across the globe. With the deployment of 21 additional satellites, SpaceX will be expanding its Starlink fleet to enhance its growing broadband internet service.

SpaceX’s reusable Falcon 9 rocket technology allows for cost-effective space launches by recovering and reusing the rocket’s first stage. The company has achieved significant milestones in landing and reflight of boosters, demonstrating the potential for reduced launch costs and increased accessibility to space.

Ilaha: SpaceX

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Post xiriira

Science

Farshaxannada Da'da Dhagaxa waxay ku sifeeyeen Raad-raac Dad iyo Xayawaan oo faahfaahsan oo ku jira Farshaxanka Dhagaxa ee Namibia

Sep 14, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Science

U diyaar garow dhacdo cajiib ah oo Skywatching ah: Comet Nishimura Muuqda ilaa Sebtember 17

Sep 14, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Science

Predator-kii ba'naa ee taariikhda hore: Pampaphoneus Biccai

Sep 14, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Waad seegtay

Technology

Barnaamijka Cilmi-baarista Cusub si kor loogu qaado Taageerada Hal-abuurnimada Dijital ah iyo Ganacsiga Baasifigga

Sep 14, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Technology

Google-ku wuxuu u diyaariyaa goobaha ku salaysan Helitaanka Shabakadda Aaladahayga

Sep 14, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Science

Farshaxannada Da'da Dhagaxa waxay ku sifeeyeen Raad-raac Dad iyo Xayawaan oo faahfaahsan oo ku jira Farshaxanka Dhagaxa ee Namibia

Sep 14, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Technology

Spotify si ay u siiso macaamiisha US Tijaabada Buuga Maqalka ee bilaashka ah

Sep 14, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments