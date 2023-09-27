Nolosha magaalada

Soo Bandhigida Tignoolajiyada Cusub iyo Awooda AI

Science

Cirbixiyeenada Maraykanka iyo Cosmonauts Ruushku waxay ku soo laabteen Dhulka Kadib Hawlgalkii Diiwangelinta ahaa

ByRobert Andrew

Sep 27, 2023
Cirbixiyeenada Maraykanka iyo Cosmonauts Ruushku waxay ku soo laabteen Dhulka Kadib Hawlgalkii Diiwangelinta ahaa

U.S. astronaut Frank Rubio, along with Russian cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitry Petelin, have begun their journey back to Earth from the International Space Station (ISS). The Soyuz MS-23 spacecraft undocked from the ISS slightly earlier than scheduled and is expected to land in Kazakhstan.

Originally, the crew was supposed to return to Earth six months ago, but their original spacecraft experienced a leak. As a result, a replacement spacecraft was sent up, extending their mission to a total of 371 days in orbit.

During this extended mission, Rubio, who is on his first space voyage, broke the record for the longest continuous spaceflight by an American. On September 11, he surpassed the previous NASA record of 355 consecutive days in space set by retired U.S. astronaut Mark Vande Hei. Rubio also became the first American to spend a full year in space.

However, despite their achievements, Rubio and his Russian colleagues are still far from breaking the Russian record. Valeri Polyakov holds the world record for the longest space journey, spending 437 consecutive days and 18 hours aboard the Mir space station between January 1994 and March 1995. Polyakov sadly passed away last September at the age of 80.

The Soyuz MS-23 spacecraft is expected to land in the Kazakhstan grassland steppe, approximately 148 km southeast of the city of Zhezqazghan. Upon reentering the Earth’s atmosphere, the spacecraft will deploy a parachute to help with its descent.

Ilo:
- Reuters
– NASA

By Robert Andrew

Post xiriira

Science

NASA waxay dib u dhigtay Bilawga Maskaxda Asteroid Mission si loo cusboonaysiiyo Isku xidhka Thruster

Sep 29, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Science

Helitaanka Qalfoofka Qoolleyda Baddii Qadiimiga ahaa Waxay Bixisaa Aragtida Taariikhda Horumarka

Sep 29, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Science

Fahamka Kukiyada iyo Siyaasadaha Qarsoonnimada

Sep 29, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Waad seegtay

Science

NASA waxay dib u dhigtay Bilawga Maskaxda Asteroid Mission si loo cusboonaysiiyo Isku xidhka Thruster

Sep 29, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Science

Helitaanka Qalfoofka Qoolleyda Baddii Qadiimiga ahaa Waxay Bixisaa Aragtida Taariikhda Horumarka

Sep 29, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

Fahamka Kukiyada iyo Siyaasadaha Qarsoonnimada

Sep 29, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

Fatahaadaha Wabiga Qadiimiga ah ee Bannaanka Gangetic Waxay Bixiyaan Aragtida Mustaqbalka-Daadadka Weyn

Sep 29, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments