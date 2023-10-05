South Korea’s scientific community is up in arms following the government’s proposal to make significant cuts to the federal research budget for 2024. The country has been known for its high levels of government spending on research and development (R&D), but this announcement has sparked rare outcry among researchers.

Scientific unions and associations are joining forces to protest these cuts, with the Union for National Science and Technology Research organizing press conferences, rallies, and writing to the National Assembly in hopes of gaining public support. Open letters opposing the plans have also been penned by various groups.

The Ministry of Science and ICT (MSIT) in South Korea announced the cuts on August 22, marking the first time in over three decades that science funding has been specifically targeted. According to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), South Korea’s R&D budget accounted for more than 4.5% of GDP in 2023, and the country’s president had previously announced plans to maintain R&D spending at 5% to become one of the world’s top five countries for research.

The MSIT defended its decision by stating that it aims to make the government R&D system more efficient. The proposed cuts would eliminate underperforming projects and reduce indirect costs such as research infrastructure and equipment. The ministry plans to increase investment in specific areas such as artificial intelligence and semiconductors, while reducing support for basic research in favor of international collaborative projects.

The government argues that Korean scientists have not collaborated as much as those in Europe and the United States, domestically or internationally. Thus, it plans to expand the budget for international research exchange. However, some researchers argue that international collaborations require more than just funding and emphasize the need for infrastructure and sustained support.

The proposed budget cuts have caused concerns about long-term collaboration and the future prospects for graduates in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM). There is already a perception that STEM careers are less stable and lucrative, and these cuts could reinforce that perception. Furthermore, even if the cuts are not implemented, the damage to morale and confidence in the future has already been done.

