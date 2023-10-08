Nolosha magaalada

Soo Bandhigida Tignoolajiyada Cusub iyo Awooda AI

Science

Kormeeraha Hawada Cadceedda ee Hindiya Aditya-L1 oo ku socda Jidka uu ku gaadho Barta Lagrange ee Qorraxda-Dhulka-1

ByRobert Andrew

Oct 8, 2023
Kormeeraha Hawada Cadceedda ee Hindiya Aditya-L1 oo ku socda Jidka uu ku gaadho Barta Lagrange ee Qorraxda-Dhulka-1

India’s first solar space observatory, Aditya-L1, is successfully on its way to the Sun-Earth Lagrange Point-1 (L1), located 1.5 million kilometers away from Earth. The spacecraft recently underwent a Trajectory Correction Manoeuvre (TCM) on October 6, after escaping the Earth’s sphere of influence.

The TCM, which lasted 16 seconds, was necessary to align the spacecraft with its intended path towards the Halo orbit insertion around L1. The trajectory was evaluated after a Trans-Lagrangian Point-1 Insertion (TL1I) manoeuvre performed on September 19, 2023, which set the spacecraft on its course.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) stated that the Aditya-L1 spacecraft is in good health, and as it continues its journey, the magnetometer will be turned on again in a few days. The magnetometer is an instrument used to measure magnetic fields to study solar eruptions and other solar phenomena.

This marks the second time ISRO has sent a spacecraft outside the Earth’s sphere of influence, with the first being the Mars Orbiter Mission. The successful escape from Earth’s influence on September 30 saw Aditya-L1 surpass a distance of 9.2 lakh kilometers.

Aditya-L1 is India’s first dedicated scientific mission to study the Sun. It aims to observe finer details of the Sun’s corona, its magnetic field variations, solar winds, and other solar activities. The valuable data gathered by the observatory will contribute to advancements in our understanding of the Sun and its effect on space weather.

Ilo:
- Ururka Cilmi-baarista Hawada Hindiya (ISRO)

By Robert Andrew

Post xiriira

Science

Godka Madow ee aadka u sarreeya ee M87 wuxuu xaqiijinayaa aragtiyaha Einstein

Oct 10, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Science

Dalool Weyn Oo Ozone Ah Oo Laga Helay Antarctica

Oct 10, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Science

Doorka MOF ee Ilaalinta Daacadnimada Mitochondrial iyo Shaqada

Oct 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Waad seegtay

Science

Godka Madow ee aadka u sarreeya ee M87 wuxuu xaqiijinayaa aragtiyaha Einstein

Oct 10, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Science

Dalool Weyn Oo Ozone Ah Oo Laga Helay Antarctica

Oct 10, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Science

Doorka MOF ee Ilaalinta Daacadnimada Mitochondrial iyo Shaqada

Oct 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

Cilmi baadhayaashu waxay ka heleen geedo Agave qadiimi ah oo ku yaal Arizona kuwaas oo sii jiray kumanaan sano

Oct 10, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments