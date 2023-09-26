Nolosha magaalada

Soo Bandhigida Tignoolajiyada Cusub iyo Awooda AI

Science

Sawirqaade Astrophotographer Oo Qabtay Muuqaal Cajiib ah oo Dayax Buluug ah Naadirka ah oo dulmaray Portugal

ByRobert Andrew

Sep 26, 2023
Sawirqaade Astrophotographer Oo Qabtay Muuqaal Cajiib ah oo Dayax Buluug ah Naadirka ah oo dulmaray Portugal

Professional photographer Miguel Claro recently captured a breathtaking image of the Super Blue Moon on August 30, 2023, as it rose over Monsaraz castle at the Dark Sky Alqueva reserve in Portugal. Claro, known for his astrophotography, is a member of The World at Night and the official astrophotographer of the Dark Sky Alqueva Reserve.

Contrary to its name, the Blue Moon is not actually blue. It is defined as the second full moon in a month or the third of four full moons in a single season. On the other hand, a Supermoon occurs when the full moon coincides with the moon’s perigee, making it appear slightly larger and brighter than usual.

The Super Blue Moon of August 30th was a rare event that won’t occur again for several decades. According to NASA, the next Super Blue Moon will be in 2037.

For those interested in observing the moon, there are guides available for the best deals on binoculars and telescopes. Additionally, there are recommended cameras and lenses for astrophotography to help capture your own celestial images.

Miguel Claro’s work can be found on his website and his Instagram account, showcasing his spectacular images of the night sky.

If you have your own photos of the moon that you would like to share with Space.com’s readers, you can submit them along with your comments and location to [email protected].

Ilo:
– Space.com (source article)

By Robert Andrew

Post xiriira

Science

NASA waxay dib u dhigtay Bilawga Maskaxda Asteroid Mission si loo cusboonaysiiyo Isku xidhka Thruster

Sep 29, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Science

Helitaanka Qalfoofka Qoolleyda Baddii Qadiimiga ahaa Waxay Bixisaa Aragtida Taariikhda Horumarka

Sep 29, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Science

Fahamka Kukiyada iyo Siyaasadaha Qarsoonnimada

Sep 29, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Waad seegtay

Science

NASA waxay dib u dhigtay Bilawga Maskaxda Asteroid Mission si loo cusboonaysiiyo Isku xidhka Thruster

Sep 29, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Science

Helitaanka Qalfoofka Qoolleyda Baddii Qadiimiga ahaa Waxay Bixisaa Aragtida Taariikhda Horumarka

Sep 29, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

Fahamka Kukiyada iyo Siyaasadaha Qarsoonnimada

Sep 29, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

Fatahaadaha Wabiga Qadiimiga ah ee Bannaanka Gangetic Waxay Bixiyaan Aragtida Mustaqbalka-Daadadka Weyn

Sep 29, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments