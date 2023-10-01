Saamaynta Isku-ururinta Midabka iyo Heerkulka Qalajinta ee Qaabka Rinjiga la qallajiyey

Researchers have discovered that the way paint dries is influenced by two factors: the concentration of pigment in the paint and the temperature at which it dries. By adjusting these factors, it is possible to control the final appearance of dried paint.

In a study published in ACS’ Langmuir, researchers found that drops of paint with lower pigment concentrations or dried on cooler surfaces often resembled “fried eggs” when dry. On the other hand, drops with higher pigment concentrations or dried at higher temperatures had a more uniform appearance. This information suggests that manipulating the concentration of pigment and drying temperature can affect the pattern and appearance of dried paint.

The drying process of paint is affected by its complex composition, which includes resins, pigments, additives, and a solvent like water. As paint drops dry, various chemical interactions occur, which can sometimes result in unwanted patterns or small cracks. Artists and painters typically desire an even distribution of pigment on the surface when applying paint. However, it has not been clear how to avoid the formation of patterns during the drying process.

To investigate this, researchers conducted experiments using a water-based acrylic paint mixed with water. They dropped the solutions onto heated glass slides, allowing the liquid to evaporate. During this process, they observed three phenomena that influenced the final appearance of dried paint.

Firstly, there was an inward flow of liquid from the hot substrate to the cooler top of the droplet, as well as an outward pull caused by capillary flow. Secondly, gelation of the paint suspension increased viscosity and slowed down pigment movement. Finally, the drying step locked the pigments into place on the surface of the glass slide.

The researchers discovered that both the concentration of pigment and the surface temperature of the glass slide affected the size, shape, and pattern of the dried paint drops. Drops with lower pigment concentrations or placed on cooler surfaces accumulated colorful molecules in the center, creating a “fried egg” appearance. On the other hand, drops with higher pigment concentrations or dried at higher temperatures had a more uniform pattern with even color distribution throughout.

To control the appearance of dried paint, it is suggested that pigment concentration and surface temperature be adjusted depending on the desired final pattern.

