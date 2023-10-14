A rare “ring of fire” eclipse began to emerge on Saturday morning, marking the first stage of this celestial event that is expected to cross the Americas. The eclipse, also known as an annular solar eclipse, occurs when the moon passes between the Earth and the sun, leaving a bright, blazing border. Unlike a total solar eclipse, the moon does not completely cover the sun.

The eclipse began in Eugene, Oregon, with NASA live-streaming the phenomenon. However, cloudy and foggy weather threatened to obscure the view in some western states, including California and Oregon. Despite the possibility of poor visibility, crowds gathered in small towns and cities along the narrow eclipse path, hoping for a clear view of the celestial event.

Eclipse enthusiasts of all ages were eager to witness this spectacular phenomenon. Shuumei Kodama, an 11-year-old boy from Portland, Oregon, woke up early to drive to Eugene with his father. He expressed his fascination with space and his goal to see every type of eclipse possible.

The eclipse path covered Oregon, Nevada, Utah, New Mexico, and Texas in the United States, with a sliver of California, Arizona, and Colorado. It then continued to the Yucatan Peninsula in Mexico, Belize, Honduras, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, and Brazil. The rest of the Western Hemisphere experienced a partial eclipse.

Eclipse watchers traveled to remote areas of the United States to get the best view of the event. At Bryce Canyon National Park in Utah, visitors embarked on a well-known trail to witness the eclipse amidst red rock hoodoos. The event served as a unifying experience for people from diverse backgrounds.

While visibility depended on clear skies, NASA and other organizations live-streamed the eclipse for those unable to witness it in person. In Albuquerque, New Mexico, tens of thousands of spectators, attending an international balloon fiesta, received viewing glasses to watch both the eclipse and the mass ascension of hot air balloons.

As the event unfolded, astronomers in Colombia’s Tatacoa Desert assisted visually impaired individuals in experiencing the eclipse through raised maps and temperature changes. In Cancun, young visitors built box projectors to safely view the ring of fire. The ancient Maya, who referred to eclipses as the “broken sun,” may have used dark volcanic glass to protect their eyes.

Towns and national parks along the eclipse path prepared for an influx of visitors. Officials advised residents to stock up on supplies in case of traffic congestion. Utah’s Bryce Canyon anticipated its busiest day of the year, while Brazil’s Pedra da Boca State Park expected crowds eager to explore its rocky outcrops.

The entire eclipse, from the start to the end, lasted approximately two and a half to three hours, with the ring of fire phase lasting three to five minutes. The next ring of fire eclipse will occur in October of next year in South America, with one in Antarctica in 2026. The United States will not experience another ring of fire eclipse until 2039, and Alaska will be the only state directly in its path.

