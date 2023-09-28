Nolosha magaalada

Soo Bandhigida Tignoolajiyada Cusub iyo Awooda AI

Science

Xakamaynta kala jabka dusha sare ee Graphene ee leh Goobaha Korontada

ByGabriel Botha

Sep 28, 2023
Xakamaynta kala jabka dusha sare ee Graphene ee leh Goobaha Korontada

A research team from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign and the University of California has discovered a new method to dynamically tune and control friction on a graphene surface using external electric fields. Friction plays a crucial role in various systems, including the behavior of sliding contacts, material wear, and fluid flow across surfaces. The ability to actively control friction is becoming increasingly important as micro- and nanoscale devices gain popularity.

The researchers studied the friction at the nanoscale contact between graphene Field-Effect Transistors (FETs) and an Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) tip. They found that by modulating the doping level of graphene using an external electric field, the friction could be enhanced and tuned. Specifically, when graphene was in contact with semiconducting tips, the friction was sensitive to the charge density in graphene.

One of the most promising methods for controlling friction is through the use of external electric fields. These fields can alter the properties of lubricants, material surfaces, and the interactions between them. The team of researchers believes that 2D materials, such as graphene, are an excellent choice for designing interacting surfaces due to their high mechanical strength, chemical stability, and thermal stability.

Traditionally, surfaces coated with graphene films exhibit very low friction. However, the researchers discovered that by exposing the graphene-coated surface to an electric field under the right conditions, the friction could be “turned on.” The system could then be controlled in this higher friction state before being switched back to a lower friction state, all without applying large electrical biases between the surfaces in contact.

This discovery has the potential to significantly reduce energy consumption in nano- and micro-electromechanical systems and allow for dynamic control of friction. It also mitigates the enhanced wear and corrosion of sliding surfaces when direct bias is applied. The research team believes that their work will pave the way for novel approaches in surface design and contribute to advancements in various fields.

Ilo:
- Jaamacadda Illinois Urbana-Champaign
– Jaamacadda California

By Gabriel Botha

Post xiriira

Science

Ma tahay Aragtida Macluumaadka Isku-dhafan ee Miyir-qabka ee Cilmi-nafsiga?

Oct 1, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Science

Kombiyuutarrada aan eex lahayn ayaa go'aamiya Sababta Dabar-goynta Dinosaur

Oct 1, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Science

Doodda ku saabsan Aragtida Macluumaadka Isku-dhafka ah: Ma Saynis-yahannimo?

Oct 1, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Waad seegtay

Science

Ma tahay Aragtida Macluumaadka Isku-dhafan ee Miyir-qabka ee Cilmi-nafsiga?

Oct 1, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

Kombiyuutarrada aan eex lahayn ayaa go'aamiya Sababta Dabar-goynta Dinosaur

Oct 1, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Science

Doodda ku saabsan Aragtida Macluumaadka Isku-dhafka ah: Ma Saynis-yahannimo?

Oct 1, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Science

Masiirka Saldhigga Caalamiga ah ee Hawada Sare: Waa maxay sababta NASA ay u qorsheynayso inay shil iyo gubato

Oct 1, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments