Nolosha magaalada

Soo Bandhigida Tignoolajiyada Cusub iyo Awooda AI

Science

Farsamo Horumarineed: Unugyada Neerfaha ee Daabacan ee 3D waxay la mid yihiin Dhismaha Maskaxda

ByGabriel Botha

Oct 4, 2023
Farsamo Horumarineed: Unugyada Neerfaha ee Daabacan ee 3D waxay la mid yihiin Dhismaha Maskaxda

Researchers at the University of Oxford have developed a technique to 3D-print neural cells that mimic the architecture of the cerebral cortex, which could lead to tailored repairs for individuals who suffer brain injuries. Brain injuries, such as trauma, stroke, and brain tumor surgeries, often result in damage to the cerebral cortex, affecting cognition, movement, and communication. With around 70 million people worldwide suffering from traumatic brain injuries annually, the need for effective treatments is critical. Tissue regenerative therapies using patients’ own stem cells offer a promising solution, but until now, there has been no method to ensure that implanted stem cells accurately mimic the brain’s architecture.

In this pioneering study, researchers used human neural stem cells to create a two-layered brain tissue through 3D-printing. When implanted into mouse brain slices, the cells integrated with the host tissue, both structurally and functionally. The cortical structure was fabricated using human induced pluripotent stem cells (hiPSCs), which have the potential to produce various cell types found in human tissues. Importantly, hiPSCs can be derived from a patient’s own cells, reducing the risk of immune response.

The researchers plan to further refine the printing technique, aiming to create more complex multi-layered cerebral cortex tissues that closely resemble the human brain’s architecture. In addition to treating brain injuries, these engineered tissues could also be used for drug evaluation, studying brain development, and improving understanding of cognition.

This breakthrough builds on the team’s previous work in inventing and patenting 3D printing technologies for synthetic tissues and cultured cells. With further advancements, this technique could offer hope to individuals who sustain brain injuries and significantly impact the field of neuroscience.

Ilo:
– Nature Communications: https://www.nature.com/articles/s41467-020-18121-x

By Gabriel Botha

Post xiriira

Science

Muhiimadda Oggolaanshaha Kukiyada iyo Qarsoonaanta ee Suuqgeynta onlaynka ah

Oct 7, 2023 Robert Andrew
Science

Cosmic Cliffs: Daaha ka qaadida Dhalashada Xiddiga Qarsoon

Oct 7, 2023 Robert Andrew
Science

Meesha Xigta ee Perseverance Rover: Jurabi Point

Oct 7, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Waad seegtay

Science

Muhiimadda Oggolaanshaha Kukiyada iyo Qarsoonaanta ee Suuqgeynta onlaynka ah

Oct 7, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Science

Cosmic Cliffs: Daaha ka qaadida Dhalashada Xiddiga Qarsoon

Oct 7, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Science

Meesha Xigta ee Perseverance Rover: Jurabi Point

Oct 7, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Science

Jamess Webb Space Telescope ayaa daaha ka qaaday natiijooyin la yaab leh oo ku saabsan galaxyadii hore

Oct 7, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments