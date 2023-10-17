Nolosha magaalada

Soo Bandhigida Tignoolajiyada Cusub iyo Awooda AI

Science

Shabakadda Hawada Sare ee Shabakadda waxay ku fiirsataa Quartz Nanocrystals Jawiga Exoplanet WASP-17 b

ByRobert Andrew

Oct 17, 2023
Researchers using NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope have made an exciting discovery in the high-altitude clouds of the exoplanet WASP-17 b. For the first time, evidence of quartz nanocrystals, in the form of silica particles, has been detected in an exoplanet atmosphere. This groundbreaking observation was made possible with MIRI (Webb’s Mid-Infrared Instrument).

WASP-17 b, also known as Ditsö̀, is a hot gas giant located approximately 1,300 light-years away from Earth in the constellation Scorpius. It orbits its star at an incredibly close distance, completing one full circuit in just 3.7 Earth-days. With a volume more than seven times that of Jupiter and a mass less than one-half of Jupiter, WASP-17 b is an exceptionally large and puffy planet. Its extended atmosphere and short orbital period make it an ideal candidate for observation using transmission spectroscopy.

Using MIRI’s low-resolution spectrograph, researchers collected over 1,275 measurements during the transit of WASP-17 b, before, during, and after the event. The change in brightness of 28 wavelength-bands of mid-infrared light was measured, allowing astronomers to calculate the amount of light blocked by the planet’s atmosphere. The resulting transmission spectrum revealed a clear feature around 8.6 microns, indicating the presence of silica particles in the clouds.

This marked the first identification of SiO2 in an exoplanet and the first identification of any specific cloud species in a transiting exoplanet. The detection of quartz nanocrystals provides valuable insights into the composition of exoplanet atmospheres and their weather patterns.

The James Webb Space Telescope, with its superior sensitivity and ability to measure subtle effects from great distances, is opening new doors in our understanding of distant worlds. This discovery highlights the capabilities of Webb’s instruments and paves the way for further exploration of exoplanet atmospheres.

Ilo:

– NASA: Maamulka Hawada iyo Hawada Qaranka
– James Webb Space Telescope
– Jaamacadda Bristol

