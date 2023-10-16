Nolosha magaalada

Soo Bandhigida Tignoolajiyada Cusub iyo Awooda AI

Science

Saxanka Tectonic qadiimiga ah ayaa dib loo helay: Plate-ka Pontus

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Oct 16, 2023
Saxanka Tectonic qadiimiga ah ayaa dib loo helay: Plate-ka Pontus

Scientists have made an exciting discovery as they recently found the long-lost Pontus plate, a tectonic plate that vanished approximately 20 million years ago. This plate, which was about a quarter of the size of the Pacific Ocean, once existed beneath the Pontus Ocean, an ancient body of water. The rediscovery of the Pontus plate was accidental, coming to light during a study of rocks in Borneo.

Originally, researchers were studying the Pacific plate when they stumbled upon rock fragments that displayed magnetic properties inconsistent with known plates. Through computer modelling, it was determined that these rock fragments belonged to a previously unknown tectonic plate called the Pontus plate. This plate came into existence at least 160 million years ago and might have formed even earlier.

Over time, the Pontus plate disappeared as it was subducted beneath the Australian and Chinese plates. This discovery not only provides insights into Earth’s geological history but also enhances our understanding of the complex movement of tectonic plates.

Through the accidental discovery of the Pontus plate, scientists have gained valuable knowledge about the world’s ancient tectonic activity. The findings contribute to the ongoing efforts to comprehend the intricacies of Earth’s geological processes and further our understanding of the planet’s dynamic nature.

Ilo:
– Sayniska Nool

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Post xiriira

Science

A Network of Lasers in Space Could Help Clear Space Junk

Oct 18, 2023 Robert Andrew
Science

Fahamka Waxqabadkii Ugu Danbeeyay ee Dooxada Long Caldera

Oct 18, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Science

Asteroids-ka Cufan ee Nidaamka Qorraxda ayaa laga yaabaa in laga sameeyo walxo aad u culus, daraasado ayaa soo jeedinaya

Oct 18, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Waad seegtay

Science

A Network of Lasers in Space Could Help Clear Space Junk

Oct 18, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Science

Fahamka Waxqabadkii Ugu Danbeeyay ee Dooxada Long Caldera

Oct 18, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

Asteroids-ka Cufan ee Nidaamka Qorraxda ayaa laga yaabaa in laga sameeyo walxo aad u culus, daraasado ayaa soo jeedinaya

Oct 18, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

Is-weydaarsiga Hidde-raaca ee u dhexeeya Homo sapiens iyo Neanderthals ayaa la muujiyey

Oct 18, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments