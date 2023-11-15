Daraasad cusub ayaa muujisay suurtogalnimada beerashada dayaxa leh ee koritaanka bakteeriyada ay caawiso

Chinese researchers from the China Agricultural University have conducted a groundbreaking study that explores the potential for growing plants on the Moon. In a recent paper published in Communications Biology, the team describes how they successfully grew tobacco plants in simulated lunar soil using bacteria.

The study, led by Yitong Xia and his colleagues at the China Agricultural University, aimed to find sustainable ways for astronauts to harvest local resources on the Moon. In-situ resource utilization (ISRU) is crucial for long-term human presence beyond Earth. By utilizing lunar water ice and regolith to grow plants, astronauts could have a renewable source of food, oxygen, and biomass, reducing their reliance on resupply missions from Earth.

The team created lunar soil simulant by using volcanic material with similar chemical and physical properties to lunar regolith. They then introduced three strains of bacteria – Bacillus mucilaginosus, Bacillus megaterium, and Pseudomonas fluorescent – to the soil. The bacteria created a low-pH environment that dissolved phosphate-containing minerals, making the soil more fertile for plant growth. The results showed that the treated soil produced tobacco plants with longer stems, roots, and heavier, wider clusters of leaves compared to the untreated soil.

This study builds on previous research conducted by horticulturalists from the University of Florida, who also explored the potential for growing plants in lunar soil. However, their results were not as robust as those achieved by the Chinese team. The addition of specific strains of bacteria proved to be the key to boosting fertility in lunar soil.

The ability to cultivate plants on the Moon is pivotal for sustaining human exploration and development beyond Earth. It could significantly reduce the need for costly resupply missions from Earth, leading to more economically and environmentally viable lunar habitats.

FAQ

Q: What is in-situ resource utilization (ISRU)?

A: In-situ resource utilization refers to the process of utilizing local resources at a celestial body, such as the Moon, for sustainably meeting the needs of human explorers or settlers.

Q: How did the Chinese researchers make the lunar soil simulant?

A: The researchers used volcanic material sourced from the Changbai mountains of China’s Jilin Province, which has similar chemical and physical properties to lunar regolith.

Q: Why is it important to be able to grow plants on the Moon?

A: Growing plants on the Moon would provide astronauts with a renewable source of food, oxygen, and biomass, reducing their reliance on resupply missions from Earth and making long-term human presence sustainable.

Q: How did the bacteria-assisted growth make the lunar soil more fertile?

A: The introduced bacteria created a low-pH environment that dissolved phosphate-containing minerals in the soil, releasing phosphorous for plant use and making the soil more conducive for plant growth.

S: Maxay yihiin saamaynta daraasaddan?

A: This study opens up possibilities for establishing lunar greenhouses and advancing the development of sustainable lunar habitats, ultimately leading to a permanent human presence on the Moon.