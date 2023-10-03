Siigada Ibliiska oo lagu arkay Perseverance Rover on Mars

NASA’s Perseverance rover recently captured images of a dust devil while exploring the Jezero Crater on Mars. The dust devil was located at a region known as “Thorofare Ridge” on the western rim of the crater. The rover’s Navigation Cameras (NavCams) recorded the dust devil, and the images were used to create a video.

Dust devils are similar to whirlwinds on Earth and are formed when hot air near the surface rises rapidly through cooler air. By studying these phenomena, scientists hope to gain a better understanding of Mars’ atmosphere and improve weather models. The dust devil spotted by Perseverance was approximately 4 km from the rover and measured around 60 meters in diameter. Its estimated height was determined by analyzing the shadow it cast, indicating it could be about 2 kilometers tall.

Dust devils on Mars are larger than those on Earth due to the planet’s low-pressure conditions. They play a crucial role in moving and redistributing dust across the Martian surface. These whirlwinds are most commonly observed during the spring and summer seasons, but their appearances cannot be predicted in advance. To monitor the atmosphere for dust devils, Perseverance routinely observes in all directions.

Characterizing Mars’ atmosphere is one of the primary objectives of the Perseverance mission, along with its fellow rover Curiosity. Whenever a dust devil is identified, multiple black-and-white images are taken for further analysis of the planet’s atmospheric dynamics. Using black-and-white images helps conserve data transmission back to Earth.

This recent discovery adds to our knowledge of Mars’ weather patterns and contributes to the overall understanding of the Martian environment. Further research and observations by NASA’s rovers will continue to provide valuable insights into the planet’s atmosphere and weather dynamics.

Ilo:

– NASA