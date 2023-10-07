Nolosha magaalada

Soo Bandhigida Tignoolajiyada Cusub iyo Awooda AI

Science

Halka laga daawado Qorrax-madoobaadka Sannadlaha ah ee 2023 ee Ameerika

ByRobert Andrew

Oct 7, 2023
Halka laga daawado Qorrax-madoobaadka Sannadlaha ah ee 2023 ee Ameerika

On Saturday, October 14, the Americas will be treated to a spectacular sight: an annular solar eclipse. This awe-inspiring event, also known as the ‘ring of fire’, will be visible in 10 countries, including eight states in the United States. To ensure that you don’t miss out, we have compiled a summary of where and when you can watch the annular solar eclipse both in person and online.

NASA has even released an interactive map which allows you to track the eclipse down to the last second. The eclipse will begin in Oregon and move down through the U.S. to Texas, before crossing over to Mexico and continuing through countries such as Guatemala, Belize, Honduras, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, and Brazil. The maximum duration of the ‘ring of fire’ will be experienced by viewers off the coast of Nicaragua in the Gulf of Mexico, lasting approximately 5 minutes and 17 seconds.

Notable locations and cities where the ring of fire will be visible include Oregon Dunes and Crater Lake National Park in Oregon, Great Basin National Park in Nevada, Bryce Canyon National Park and Canyonlands National Park in Utah, Mesa Verde National Park in Colorado, Albuquerque in New Mexico, Corpus Christi in Texas, and Edzná Maya archaeological site in the Yucatán Peninsula, Mexico. The specific local times and durations of the ‘ring of fire’ at each location can be found in a list provided by French eclipse expert, Xavier Jubier.

It’s important to remember that viewing the solar eclipse directly can be extremely dangerous. To observe the eclipse safely, you must use solar filters at all times. Whether you are witnessing a partial solar eclipse or an annular solar eclipse, the risks are the same. Be sure to wear proper solar eclipse glasses and ensure that cameras, telescopes, and binoculars have solar filters placed in front of their lenses.

For more information on how to safely observe the sun during the eclipse, consult our comprehensive guide on safe solar observations.

Ilo:
– NASA
– Xavier Jubier

By Robert Andrew

Post xiriira

Science

Godka Madow ee aadka u sarreeya ee M87 wuxuu xaqiijinayaa aragtiyaha Einstein

Oct 10, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Science

Dalool Weyn Oo Ozone Ah Oo Laga Helay Antarctica

Oct 10, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Science

Doorka MOF ee Ilaalinta Daacadnimada Mitochondrial iyo Shaqada

Oct 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Waad seegtay

Science

Godka Madow ee aadka u sarreeya ee M87 wuxuu xaqiijinayaa aragtiyaha Einstein

Oct 10, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Science

Dalool Weyn Oo Ozone Ah Oo Laga Helay Antarctica

Oct 10, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Science

Doorka MOF ee Ilaalinta Daacadnimada Mitochondrial iyo Shaqada

Oct 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

Cilmi baadhayaashu waxay ka heleen geedo Agave qadiimi ah oo ku yaal Arizona kuwaas oo sii jiray kumanaan sano

Oct 10, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments