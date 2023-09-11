Nolosha magaalada

Soo Bandhigida Tignoolajiyada Cusub iyo Awooda AI

Science

Comet-ka Cagaaran ee dhawaan la helay Nishimura oo la arki karo markii ugu horreysay muddo 400 sano ah

ByRobert Andrew

Sep 11, 2023
Comet-ka Cagaaran ee dhawaan la helay Nishimura oo la arki karo markii ugu horreysay muddo 400 sano ah

A newly-discovered green comet named Nishimura, after amateur Japanese astronomer Hideo Nishimura who discovered it, is currently visible for the first time in more than 400 years. Nishimura spotted the comet using a Canon digital camera and a telephoto lens. Comets are chunks of dirty ice that remain from the debris left over when our solar system first formed. Typically, comets stay far away from the sun and are frozen and invisible to us. However, occasionally, a comet will approach the sun.

As the sun’s heat begins to evaporate the icy material in the comet, the dirt and dust inside become freed, creating the tail of the comet that is visible from Earth. Nishimura’s discovery is remarkable considering the prevalence of automated telescopes. Amateur astronomers like Nishimura often find it challenging to discover something that is not already on the star chart.

To see the Nishimura comet, you need to be in the northern hemisphere and look towards your eastern horizon before sunrise. The best opportunity to see it is on Tuesday morning when it is closest to Earth. On September 17, the comet will be closest to the sun and will eventually become visible from the southern hemisphere. Look for it in the constellation of Leo and use binoculars or a small telescope for a good view.

Ilo: All Waxyaabaha loo tixgeliyaa, NASA, NurPhoto via Sawir Sawirada

By Robert Andrew

Post xiriira

Science

Markabka Shiinuhu Ee Tianzhou 5 Oo Dhamaystiray Hawlgalkii Oo Ku Soo Laabtay Dhulka

Sep 14, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Science

Carnivore aad u weyn oo jira 265 milyan oo sano ayaa lagu soo bandhigay daahfurka Pampaphoneus Fossil ee Brazil

Sep 14, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Science

Markabka Shiinuhu Ee Tianzhou 5 Oo Dhamaystiray Hawlgalkii Oo La Kulmay Dhamaadkii Dabka

Sep 14, 2023 Robert Andrew

Waad seegtay

Technology

Minecraft Live 2023: Taariikhda, Codbixinta Mob, Ogeysiisyada, iyo sida loo daawado

Sep 14, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Technology

Apple ayaa soo bandhigtay line-up cusub oo iPhone 15 ah: Waa tan waxa aad u baahan tahay inaad ogaato

Sep 14, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Technology

Xeerarka Furashada Dabka Xorta ah ee Garena: Sida Looga Guuleysto Shayada Ciyaarta Gudihiisa

Sep 14, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Science

Markabka Shiinuhu Ee Tianzhou 5 Oo Dhamaystiray Hawlgalkii Oo Ku Soo Laabtay Dhulka

Sep 14, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments