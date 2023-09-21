Sahaminta Dayaxyada Barafka leh: Bad-mareenada quusta ayaa Waddada jeexi kara

Submarines may hold the key to unlocking the secrets of the subsurface oceans on Jupiter’s moon Europa and Saturn’s moon Enceladus, potentially uncovering evidence of alien life. However, these icy moons are situated hundreds of millions of miles away, making exploration a significant challenge.

To overcome these obstacles, a European collaboration called the TRIPLE-nanoAUV 2 project is developing a unique system using Antarctica as a testing ground. The project focuses on building small Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (AUVs), referred to as nano-AUVs, which can melt through ice and explore the depths of icy waters.

The nano-AUVs that are being designed measure just 19.7 inches in length and 3.9 inches in diameter, allowing them to fit into an ice-melting probe. These vehicles will be supported by a Launch and Recovery System (LRS), which serves as an underwater docking station for the AUVs to transmit data and recharge their batteries.

The Center for Marine Environmental Sciences at the University of Bremen in Germany is coordinating the TRIPLE project, with support from the German Space Agency at DLR. The project aims to combine the technologies for rapid ice penetration and subglacial lake exploration.

One of the most significant tests will take place underneath the Antarctic ice shelf near the Neumayer III Station in 2026. Accessing subglacial lakes in Antarctica, which are concealed beneath 13,120 feet of ice, presents a formidable challenge. However, it is also an ideal environment for testing technology that may be used in future missions to explore icy moons.

The ultimate goal of the TRIPLE project is to enable the study of the global liquid-water oceans on Europa and Enceladus. Miniaturization of the vehicles and ensuring their ability to withstand high water pressure are the primary challenges in the development process. Additionally, communication with Earth, energy sources, extreme temperatures, and radiation are all factors that must be considered for future missions.

The success of the TRIPLE-nanoAUV 2 project could provide valuable expertise that could be utilized in international space missions. Although NASA’s Europa Clipper orbiter is scheduled to launch in 2024, further missions will be necessary to delve deeper into the mysteries of these icy moons. The development of submarines and other innovative technologies will be instrumental in making these future explorations possible.

