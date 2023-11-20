Habka Cusub Waxa uu Isku daraa AI iyo Biyoloji-Synthetic si loo ogaado Peptides-ka Kahortagga Cudurrada

Researchers at the Max Planck Institute for Terrestrial Microbiology have developed a novel approach to discovering and creating new antimicrobial peptides (AMPs) that can combat bacteria. By combining synthetic biology and artificial intelligence (AI), the team has created a more efficient method for identifying and designing AMPs with broad-spectrum activity against different pathogens.

Traditionally, most peptide-based drugs are isolated from natural sources. However, the increasing prevalence of antibiotic resistance poses a significant global health threat. To address this issue, the researchers harnessed the power of AI, specifically deep learning, to accelerate the discovery and design of AMPs.

Through generative deep learning, the team designed thousands of de novo AMP candidates. To narrow down the options, they then applied predictive deep learning algorithms. Using this approach, they identified 30 functional AMPs with antimicrobial activity. Importantly, six of these peptides exhibited broad-spectrum activity against multidrug-resistant pathogens and did not develop bacterial resistance.

To overcome the challenges of chemical synthesis and limited peptide production, the researchers established a cell-free protein synthesis pipeline. This pipeline enables rapid and cost-effective production of AMPs directly from DNA templates, allowing for high-throughput screening.

The combination of AI and synthetic biology offers several advantages in the discovery and design of bioactive peptides. By increasing the number of candidates that can be experimentally tested in a short time frame, the chances of finding effective antimicrobial peptides are significantly improved. This approach contributes to the exploration of non-natural peptide space and complements recent advancements in computational design.

The researchers aim to further optimize peptide production yield and enhance the stability and safety of AMPs. They also plan to explore augmented deep generative models, enhancing the success rate of identifying active candidates by teaching machines molecular representations for desired properties.

As the fight against antibiotic resistance intensifies, the integration of AI and synthetic biology provides a promising avenue for the discovery and development of novel antimicrobial agents.

Su'aalaha Inta Badan La Is Weydiiyo (Su'aalo)

Q: What is the significance of combining synthetic biology and artificial intelligence in discovering antimicrobial peptides?

A: By combining synthetic biology and artificial intelligence, researchers have developed a more efficient approach to discovering and designing antimicrobial peptides (AMPs) with broad-spectrum activity against bacteria. This combination enables rapid screening and identification of AMP candidates, increasing the chances of finding effective antimicrobials.

Q: How does the cell-free protein synthesis pipeline work?

A: The cell-free protein synthesis pipeline allows for the rapid and cost-effective production of AMPs directly from DNA templates. It eliminates the need for chemical synthesis, which can be challenging and time-consuming. This pipeline enables high-throughput screening of AMPs, facilitating the discovery process.

Q: What advantages does the integration of AI and synthetic biology offer in peptide discovery?

A: Integrating AI and synthetic biology in peptide discovery provides several advantages. It increases the number of candidates that can be experimentally tested in a short time frame, enhancing the chances of finding active antimicrobial peptides. This approach also allows for the exploration of non-natural peptide space and complements computational design methods.

Q: What are the future directions for this research?

A: The researchers plan to further improve peptide production yield and optimize the stability and safety of AMPs. They also aim to explore augmented deep generative models, which can enhance the success rate of identifying active candidates. These advancements will contribute to the ongoing fight against antibiotic resistance and the development of novel antimicrobials.