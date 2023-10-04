Nolosha magaalada

Soo Bandhigida Tignoolajiyada Cusub iyo Awooda AI

Science

NASA’s OSIRIS-REx Spacecraft Successfully Returns Asteroid Sample to Earth

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Oct 4, 2023
NASA’s OSIRIS-REx Spacecraft Successfully Returns Asteroid Sample to Earth

After years of preparation and hard work, NASA’s OSIRIS-REx mission has successfully returned a capsule containing rocks and dust collected from the asteroid Bennu. The sample return capsule landed in a targeted area near Salt Lake City, Utah, on September 24. Prior to touchdown, the spacecraft captured final images of the capsule’s descent towards Earth.

The OSIRIS-REx mission, which stands for Origins, Spectral Interpretation, Resource Identification and Security—Regolith Explorer, aimed to collect a sample from Bennu and bring it back to Earth for analysis. The spacecraft reached Bennu in 2018 and spent several years studying the asteroid’s surface before collecting a sample in 2020.

Following the landing, the sample return capsule was transported to NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston. Meanwhile, the OSIRIS-APEX spacecraft, now renamed, is embarking on a new mission to rendezvous with the asteroid Apophis in 2029.

The return of the sample capsule is a significant achievement for the OSIRIS-REx team and NASA’s exploration efforts. By studying the asteroid’s composition, scientists hope to gain insights into the origins of the solar system and potentially discover valuable resources that could aid future space exploration.

Ilo:
– Image credit: NASA/Goddard/University of Arizona/Lockheed Martin
– Citation: NASA (2023, October 4) NASA’s OSIRIS-REx spacecraft views sample return capsule’s departure. Retrieved 4 October 2023.

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Post xiriira

Science

Muhiimadda Oggolaanshaha Kukiyada iyo Qarsoonaanta ee Suuqgeynta onlaynka ah

Oct 7, 2023 Robert Andrew
Science

Cosmic Cliffs: Daaha ka qaadida Dhalashada Xiddiga Qarsoon

Oct 7, 2023 Robert Andrew
Science

Meesha Xigta ee Perseverance Rover: Jurabi Point

Oct 7, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Waad seegtay

Science

Muhiimadda Oggolaanshaha Kukiyada iyo Qarsoonaanta ee Suuqgeynta onlaynka ah

Oct 7, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Science

Cosmic Cliffs: Daaha ka qaadida Dhalashada Xiddiga Qarsoon

Oct 7, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Science

Meesha Xigta ee Perseverance Rover: Jurabi Point

Oct 7, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Science

Jamess Webb Space Telescope ayaa daaha ka qaaday natiijooyin la yaab leh oo ku saabsan galaxyadii hore

Oct 7, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments