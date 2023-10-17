Nolosha magaalada

Soo Bandhigida Tignoolajiyada Cusub iyo Awooda AI

Science

Dayax gacmeedka NASA ee Lucy ayaa sii waday u dhawaanshaha Asteroid Dinkinesh

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Oct 17, 2023
The NASA Lucy spacecraft is steadily making its way towards the asteroid Dinkinesh, which it first imaged on September 3, 2023. Currently, the spacecraft is about 4.7 million miles away from the asteroid, with approximately 16 million miles left to travel before their anticipated meeting on November 1.

As Lucy approaches the asteroid, the spacecraft team has observed that Dinkinesh has been gradually brightening. They have also noticed a slight variation in brightness that aligns with the asteroid’s known rotation period of 52.7 hours. The team has been using high-resolution images captured by Lucy’s camera, L’LORRI, to refine their understanding of the spacecraft’s position relative to the asteroid. This information has allowed them to optically navigate Lucy towards the encounter.

To further fine-tune the trajectory, a small correction maneuver was performed on September 29, altering the spacecraft’s velocity by just 6 cm/s. This adjustment is projected to bring the spacecraft within 265 miles of the asteroid. In late October, there will be another opportunity to make further trajectory adjustments if necessary.

Beginning on October 6, the spacecraft entered a planned communications blackout as it passed behind the sun from Earth’s perspective. However, Lucy has continued to capture images of the asteroid during this blackout and will transmit them back to Earth once communications are reestablished in mid-October.

Lucy is part of NASA’s Discovery Program and is being managed by NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center. The spacecraft was built by Lockheed Martin Space. The principal investigator for the Lucy mission is Hal Levison, based in Boulder, Colorado.

This ongoing mission demonstrates the progress and dedication of NASA’s space exploration efforts. Lucy’s encounter with Dinkinesh will provide valuable insights into the asteroid and contribute to our understanding of our solar system’s history.

Source: NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center

