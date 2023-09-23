Hawlgalka OSIRIS-REx: Keenista Muundooyinka Asteroid-ka Dhulka

Scientists at the University of Arizona are partnering with NASA on the OSIRIS-REx mission, which aims to bring back asteroid samples from space for analysis. This endeavor would be groundbreaking, as it would be the third time in history that asteroid samples have been returned to Earth, and by far the largest sample ever retrieved.

The mission is a joint effort between NASA and the University of Arizona, leveraging their combined expertise to successfully execute the complex task of collecting asteroid material. The objective is to study asteroids for valuable insights into the early solar system and potentially gain knowledge about the origin of life on Earth.

The previous two missions conducted by Japan’s space agency, JAXA, have paved the way for the OSIRIS-REx mission. The successful return of samples from these missions has provided scientists with invaluable data and led to significant advancements in our understanding of asteroids and their composition.

NASA’s OSIRIS-REx spacecraft was launched in September 2016 and has been orbiting an asteroid named Bennu since 2018. The spacecraft is equipped with various instruments and tools to aid in sample collection. One such instrument is the Touch-and-Go Sample Acquisition Mechanism (TAGSAM), which is designed to collect small rocks and surface material from the asteroid.

Once the sample is collected, the spacecraft will depart from Bennu and begin its journey back to Earth. Upon reentry into the Earth’s atmosphere, the sample return capsule will separate from the spacecraft and parachute safely to the ground, where it will be recovered and transported to a designated facility for analysis.

The analysis of the asteroid samples will provide valuable insights into the composition and structure of asteroids, shedding light on the formation of our solar system and the origins of life on Earth. The data obtained from this mission will contribute to our understanding of the universe and potentially shape future missions to asteroids and beyond.

Ilo:

– Jaamacadda Arizona

– NASA

Qeexitaanno:

– OSIRIS-REx: NASA’s asteroid study and sample return mission, acronym for Origins, Spectral Interpretation, Resource Identification, Security, Regolith Explorer.

– JAXA: Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, Japan’s national space agency.