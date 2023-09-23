Nolosha magaalada

Soo Bandhigida Tignoolajiyada Cusub iyo Awooda AI

Science

NASA's OSIRIS-REx Capsule wuxuu si guul leh ugu soo celiyaa shaybaarka Asteroid dhulka

ByMampho Brescia

Sep 23, 2023
NASA's OSIRIS-REx Capsule wuxuu si guul leh ugu soo celiyaa shaybaarka Asteroid dhulka

NASA’s OSIRIS-REx spacecraft, carrying a sample of rocky material taken from the surface of an asteroid, completed its journey back to Earth. The capsule made a fiery plunge through the atmosphere and successfully landed via parachute in the Utah desert on Sunday.

The spacecraft, designed and built by Lockheed Martin, released the sample-return capsule for its final descent, with no adjustments needed to its flight path. The landing, expected to be precise, occurred on the U.S. military’s Utah Test and Training range.

The OSIRIS-REx mission, a collaboration between NASA and the University of Arizona, is the third ever to bring an asteroid sample back to Earth. It is also the largest sample collected, weighing an estimated 250 grams. Previous missions by Japan’s space agency have also returned asteroid samples.

The capsule contains material gathered from Bennu, a small carbon-rich asteroid that passes relatively close to Earth every six years. Bennu, measuring just 1,600 feet in diameter, provides valuable information about the early solar system and the origins of our planet. Scientists believe it may hold organic molecules necessary for the development of life.

OSIRIS-REx launched in 2016 and reached Bennu in 2018. After spending two years orbiting the asteroid, the spacecraft successfully collected a sample from its surface in October 2020. The sample will now be examined in a “clean room” at the Utah test range before being transported to NASA’s Johnson Space Center.

The success of the OSIRIS-REx mission brings us closer to understanding the origins and evolution of rocky planets like Earth. The data gathered by this and previous asteroid sample return missions will provide valuable insights into the formation of our solar system.

Ilo:
– Maqaalka xiga: [source]
– NASA
– Jaamacadda Arizona

By Mampho Brescia

Post xiriira

Science

NASA waxay ogaatay Asteroid-Dhulka u dhow oo waxay dhamaystirtay Tusaalaha Tusaalaha Hawlgalka Soo celinta ee Najaxa

Sep 26, 2023 Robert Andrew
Science

Rajadu way sii yaraanaysaa soo noolaynta Dayaxa Lander ee Hindiya

Sep 26, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Science

Neanderthals Waxay ahaayeen Cunno-badeed Ku-yaqaanno, Natiijooyin Daraasadeed

Sep 26, 2023 Robert Andrew

Waad seegtay

Science

NASA waxay ogaatay Asteroid-Dhulka u dhow oo waxay dhamaystirtay Tusaalaha Tusaalaha Hawlgalka Soo celinta ee Najaxa

Sep 26, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Science

Rajadu way sii yaraanaysaa soo noolaynta Dayaxa Lander ee Hindiya

Sep 26, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Science

Neanderthals Waxay ahaayeen Cunno-badeed Ku-yaqaanno, Natiijooyin Daraasadeed

Sep 26, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Science

Qaab dhismeedka ugu da'da wayn aduunka ee bini'aadmigu dhisay oo laga helay Afrika

Sep 26, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments