Tijaabada Isgaarsiinta NASA ee Deep Space Optical Communications (DSOC) Tijaabada si ay Isgaadhsiinta ugu Beddelato Hawada Sare

ByRobert Andrew

Oct 13, 2023
NASA’s Deep Space Optical Communications (DSOC) experiment, a part of the agency’s Psyche spacecraft, launched on October 13, marking a major milestone in space communications. DSOC is a revolutionary technology that aims to demonstrate laser, or optical, communications beyond the Earth-Moon system.

Laser communications offer a quantum leap in data rates, with a capacity 10 to 100 times higher than traditional radio telecommunications systems used in spacecraft. This breakthrough will allow future space missions to transmit higher-resolution images, larger volumes of scientific data, and even live-streaming video back to Earth.

The DSOC laser transceiver consists of a near-infrared laser transmitter for sending high-rate data to Earth and a pioneering photon-counting camera to receive laser beams from Earth. During the initial two years of Psyche’s journey to the metal-rich asteroid, the DSOC will communicate with two ground stations in Southern California, showcasing its ability to transmit high-rate data over distances of up to 240 million miles (390 million kilometers).

According to Abi Biswas, DSOC’s project technologist at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, laser communications have already been proven successful for near-Earth orbit and Moon-orbiting satellites. However, deep space communications present new challenges that the DSOC technology aims to overcome. If successful, DSOC will improve data-return capacity by 10 to 100 times, supporting future NASA ambitions such as sending astronauts to Mars.

This groundbreaking technology has the potential to revolutionize space communications, enabling more efficient and advanced missions to explore our solar system. By harnessing the power of laser communications, NASA can enhance its scientific discoveries and pave the way for human exploration of the cosmos.

