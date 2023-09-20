Nolosha magaalada

Soo Bandhigida Tignoolajiyada Cusub iyo Awooda AI

Science

Hawlgalka NASA ee Maraykanka oo wata muunado Asteroid Pristine ah

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Sep 20, 2023
Hawlgalka NASA ee Maraykanka oo wata muunado Asteroid Pristine ah

NASA’s OSIRIS-REx spacecraft has successfully landed in the US with “pristine” samples collected from the Bennu asteroid’s surface in 2020. The spacecraft, launched in 2016, was part of NASA’s first mission to collect samples from an asteroid.

The samples, described by NASA as “pristine material from Bennu,” are believed to offer scientists a unique window into the early formation of the solar system approximately 4.5 billion years ago. Bennu, discovered by NASA in 1999, is estimated to have originated within the first 10 million years of the solar system’s formation. It has a diameter of around 490m and weighs 85.5 million tonnes.

The OSIRIS-REx spacecraft briefly touched down on Bennu’s surface in October 2020 to collect the sample before propelling off the asteroid. The samples were carefully stored and protected during the spacecraft’s journey back to Earth.

Bennu, which passes near Earth every six years, has had three close encounters with our planet in 1999, 2005, and 2011. In 2021, scientists from the OSIRIS-REx team warned that there is a possibility of Bennu drifting into Earth’s orbit and colliding with our planet by September 2182. This mission’s collection of samples from Bennu will aid in further research and understanding of its composition and potential impact on Earth.

The arrival of the OSIRIS-REx spacecraft with the samples is a significant achievement for NASA, providing scientists with invaluable material for study. These samples hold the key to unlocking the secrets of our solar system’s early history, shedding light on the formation of the sun and planets.

Ilo:
– NASA
– Isha sawirka: [Isha magaca]

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Post xiriira

Science

Quruxda Yaabka leh iyo Awoodda Sayniska ee Crater Shackleton ee Dayaxa

Sep 24, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Science

ISRO waxay sii waddaa isku dayga ay ku samaynayso xidhiidhka Chandrayaan-3's Lander iyo Rover

Sep 24, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Science

Cirbixiyeenka Frank Rubio Oo Ka Qoomameeyey Muddadii Hawlgalka La Kordhiyey

Sep 24, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Waad seegtay

Science

Quruxda Yaabka leh iyo Awoodda Sayniska ee Crater Shackleton ee Dayaxa

Sep 24, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

ISRO waxay sii waddaa isku dayga ay ku samaynayso xidhiidhka Chandrayaan-3's Lander iyo Rover

Sep 24, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Science

Cirbixiyeenka Frank Rubio Oo Ka Qoomameeyey Muddadii Hawlgalka La Kordhiyey

Sep 24, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Science

Cilmi-baarayaashu waxay abuuraan noocyo synthetic ah oo aan lahayn biochemistry waxayna ilaaliyaan mabaadi'da korriinka

Sep 24, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments