Nolosha magaalada

Soo Bandhigida Tignoolajiyada Cusub iyo Awooda AI

Science

Tusaalaha Mars ee NASA ee Hawlgalka Soo celinta waxay la kulmeysaa hubanti la'aan, Natiijooyinka Dib u eegista Madaxbanaan

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Sep 24, 2023
Tusaalaha Mars ee NASA ee Hawlgalka Soo celinta waxay la kulmeysaa hubanti la'aan, Natiijooyinka Dib u eegista Madaxbanaan

An independent review board has assessed NASA’s plan to bring samples back from Mars, known as the Mars Sample Return (MSR) mission, as unworkable. The complex mission involves building and launching two helicopters, a rocket, a lander, and an orbiter to Mars by 2028. However, the review board concluded that the mission’s budget and scheduling expectations were unrealistic from the start.

The report states that the earliest NASA could hope to have the lander and orbiter ready would be 2030, rather than the original target of 2028. The review board was established to evaluate the mission’s plans, design, and technical challenges in terms of cost and schedule.

NASA has decided to halt its plans to provide an official cost and schedule estimate based on the findings of the review. The agency will now conduct its own review and make recommendations for moving forward with the mission.

The Mars Sample Return mission is significant as it aims to collect rocky samples from Mars, which could be crucial in the search for extraterrestrial life. The review board recognized the importance of the mission, not only for the search for life but also for NASA’s plans to send human beings to Mars in the future.

The report recommends that NASA better communicate the significance of the mission, stating that it has the potential to revolutionize our understanding of the solar system, our place in it, and the existence of life beyond Earth. The mission could have wide-ranging impacts on society, history, and technology.

However, the current circumstances surrounding the Mars Sample Return mission pose challenges for NASA. There have been concerns about the mission’s budget, with estimates ranging from $7 billion to $11 billion. NASA has requested additional funding to stay on schedule for a 2028 launch, but the review’s findings cast doubt on the feasibility of meeting that timeline.

NASA’s ultimate goal is to make the Mars Sample Return mission viable. With its potential to advance space exploration and scientific discovery, the success of this mission is crucial for the agency.

Ilo:
– Kevin C. Neece (source article)
– NASA (https://www.nasa.gov/)

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Post xiriira

Science

NASA waxay ogaatay Asteroid-Dhulka u dhow oo waxay dhamaystirtay Tusaalaha Tusaalaha Hawlgalka Soo celinta ee Najaxa

Sep 26, 2023 Robert Andrew
Science

Rajadu way sii yaraanaysaa soo noolaynta Dayaxa Lander ee Hindiya

Sep 26, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Science

Neanderthals Waxay ahaayeen Cunno-badeed Ku-yaqaanno, Natiijooyin Daraasadeed

Sep 26, 2023 Robert Andrew

Waad seegtay

Science

NASA waxay ogaatay Asteroid-Dhulka u dhow oo waxay dhamaystirtay Tusaalaha Tusaalaha Hawlgalka Soo celinta ee Najaxa

Sep 26, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Science

Rajadu way sii yaraanaysaa soo noolaynta Dayaxa Lander ee Hindiya

Sep 26, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Science

Neanderthals Waxay ahaayeen Cunno-badeed Ku-yaqaanno, Natiijooyin Daraasadeed

Sep 26, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Science

Qaab dhismeedka ugu da'da wayn aduunka ee bini'aadmigu dhisay oo laga helay Afrika

Sep 26, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments