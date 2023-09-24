Nolosha magaalada

NASA Lands Largest Asteroid Sample Ever Collected on Earth

Sep 24, 2023
NASA has successfully landed the largest asteroid sample ever collected back on Earth. The sample, collected as part of NASA’s Osiris-Rex mission, is the US space agency’s first mission to collect a sample from an asteroid and the first by any agency since 2020. A capsule containing about 250g of rocks and dust collected from asteroid Bennu touched down in the Utah desert near Salt Lake City ahead of schedule. The sample will be given to a group of more than 200 people from 38 globally distributed institutions. Asteroid Bennu is a 4.5-billion-year-old remnant of our early solar system, and scientists believe it can help shed light on how planets formed and evolved. Experts say the carbon-rich, near-Earth asteroid serves as a time capsule from the earliest history of the solar system.

The sample will provide important clues that could help us understand the origin of organics and water that may have led to life on Earth. Unlike meteorites that fall to Earth, which quickly become contaminated upon contact with the atmosphere, the sample collected directly from Bennu will provide an unspoiled glimpse into the past. Sample return missions like Osiris-Rex are important because the returned samples are pristine and retain important information about their composition and history.

The Osiris-Rex spacecraft launched on September 8, 2016, and arrived at Bennu in December 2018. After mapping the asteroid for almost two years, it collected a sample from the surface on October 20, 2020. Scientists are eagerly awaiting the analysis of the samples to uncover the secrets that asteroid Bennu holds about the formation of planets like Earth and the origins of life itself.

