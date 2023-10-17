Nolosha magaalada

Soo Bandhigida Tignoolajiyada Cusub iyo Awooda AI

Science

Asteroid 1998 HH49: Kulan dhow oo lala yeeshay Nidaamka Sentry II ee NASA

ByMampho Brescia

Oct 17, 2023
Asteroid 1998 HH49: Kulan dhow oo lala yeeshay Nidaamka Sentry II ee NASA

NASA’s Sentry II system is diligently tracking Near-Earth Asteroids (NEAs) to ensure the safety of our planet. One such asteroid, designated as 1998 HH49, has recently caught the attention of NASA’s Center for Near-Earth Object Studies (CNEOS).

Measuring approximately 600 feet in size, this massive celestial body is expected to make a close flyby on October 17. While it will be about 1.17 million kilometers away from Earth at its closest point, its impressive speed of 53,233 kilometers per hour has sparked the interest of astronomers.

Originally spotted on April 28, 1998, and observed again on December 1, 2021, this asteroid belongs to the Apollo group. The Apollo asteroids are named after the 1862 Apollo asteroid and are well-known for their tendency to cross Earth’s path. Notably, the Apollo class was responsible for the 2013 Chelyabinsk meteor explosion, which caused significant damage and injuries in Russia.

Though 1998 HH49 is classified as “potentially hazardous” due to its size, NASA predicts that its flyby will be safe. However, its presence underscores the unpredictability of the vast universe and the crucial role of agencies like NASA in monitoring celestial threats.

In conclusion, NASA’s Sentry II system plays a vital role in tracking Near-Earth Asteroids like 1998 HH49 to anticipate potential dangers. While this particular asteroid’s flyby is not expected to pose a threat, its size serves as a reminder of the need for constant vigilance in ensuring the safety of our planet.
Ilo:
– Xarunta NASA ee Daraasaadka Shayga-Dhul-Dhow (CNEOS)
– 2013 Chelyabinsk meteor explosion

By Mampho Brescia

Post xiriira

Science

Doorka dabayshu ku leedahay dhalaalidda Greenland iyo xaashida barafka ee Antarctic

Oct 20, 2023 Robert Andrew
Science

Abaalmarinta Nobel Prize ee Kiimikada 2023: Helitaanka iyo Habaynta Dhibcaha Quantum

Oct 20, 2023 Robert Andrew
Science

Dheemantii hore waxay daaha ka qaadaysaa aragtida wareegga Supercontinent

Oct 20, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Waad seegtay

Science

Doorka dabayshu ku leedahay dhalaalidda Greenland iyo xaashida barafka ee Antarctic

Oct 20, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Science

Abaalmarinta Nobel Prize ee Kiimikada 2023: Helitaanka iyo Habaynta Dhibcaha Quantum

Oct 20, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Science

Dheemantii hore waxay daaha ka qaadaysaa aragtida wareegga Supercontinent

Oct 20, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Science

Daah-furka Jupiter: James Webb Telescope ayaa daaha ka qaaday in uu sawir-qaado sawirka Giant-ga Gaaska

Oct 20, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments