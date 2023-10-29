It seems like every day there are mind-blowing scientific discoveries that challenge our understanding of the world. From black holes to hidden continents, the wonders of the universe never cease. And now, scientists have made an astounding revelation: there is a massive ocean hidden beneath the Earth’s crust.

Previous studies have shown that water can be stored inside mantle rock, but new research has uncovered an enormous water supply buried 400 miles underground in a type of rock called ‘ringwoodite’. What’s fascinating is that this water is not in a liquid, solid, or gas state, but rather in a fourth state, resembling a sponge-like structure.

The groundbreaking scientific paper titled ‘Dehydration melting at the top of the lower mantle’, published in 2014, provided the initial findings. The research team discovered that the crystal structure of ringwoodite possesses a unique ability to attract hydrogen and trap water, effectively acting like a sponge.

Geophysicist Steve Jacobsen, who was part of the team, described the significance of this discovery: “I think we are finally seeing evidence for a whole-Earth water cycle, which may help explain the vast amount of liquid water on the surface of our habitable planet. Scientists have been looking for this missing deep water for decades.”

By studying earthquakes and analyzing the shockwaves detected beneath the Earth’s surface using seismometers, scientists were able to identify the presence of water in the ringwoodite rock. Even if the rock contains a mere 1% water, it implies that there is three times more water beneath the Earth’s surface than in all the oceans combined.

This remarkable finding is just one of many recent scientific breakthroughs. Another astounding discovery was made when scientists explored volcanic crusts with an underwater robot, unveiling an entirely new ecosystem. It becomes increasingly apparent that nature still holds countless secrets waiting to be uncovered.

FAQ:

S: Waa maxay ringwoodite?

A: Ringwoodite is a type of rock that can store water in a sponge-like structure.

Q: How was the presence of water beneath the Earth’s surface discovered?

A: Scientists studied earthquakes and analyzed shockwaves detected by seismometers to identify the water trapped in the ringwoodite rock.

Q: How much water is estimated to be beneath the Earth’s surface?

A: If the ringwoodite rock contains just 1% water, there would be three times more water beneath the Earth’s surface than in all the oceans combined.