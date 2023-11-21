Shimbiraha: Makhluuqa soo jiidashada leh ee asalkoodii hore

Birds, remarkable warm-blooded animals with wings, have captivated human imagination since they first appeared during the time of dinosaurs. These feathered creatures astound with their ability to produce young from eggs they carefully deposit in nests. While most birds are skilled fliers, it is intriguing to note the occasional species throughout history that deviate from this norm.

The term “dinosaur” derives from the ancient Greek words meaning “terrible lizard,” and these reptiles emerged approximately 243 million years ago. Descended from egg-laying archosaurs, dinosaurs evolved into two distinct lines. The first, known as the lizard-hipped, gave rise to the fearsome saurischians, including the iconic two-legged theropod, Tyrannosaurus rex, and the lumbering four-footed Apatosaurus. The second line, the bird-hipped or ornithischian dinosaurs, diverged into various fascinating creatures such as stegosaurs and duckbilled dinosaurs.

During the mass extinction event around 66 million years ago, many large dinosaurs perished. However, some saurischians survived and eventually evolved into the diverse range of avian species we observe today. Interestingly, this evolutionary development also gave rise to the so-called “bird-hipped” pelvis found in present-day birds.

The concept of extinction refers to the permanent loss of a species, a family, or even a larger group of organisms. This natural process has played a crucial role in shaping the biodiversity we encounter today.

The Jurassic period, which lasted from about 200 to 145.5 million years ago, represents a significant chapter in Earth’s history. During this era, when dinosaurs thrived as the dominant terrestrial life forms, birds were just beginning to spread their wings. Studying the fossils left behind from this time offers valuable insights into the ancient origins and evolutionary history of these remarkable creatures.

Birds, with their diverse forms and behaviors, continue to inspire awe and curiosity. These unique beings provide a constant reminder of the ancient world they arose from and the intricate web of life that has shaped our planet over millions of years.

