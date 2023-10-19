Nolosha magaalada

Dadka xiiseeya Astronomy-ga ayaa isugu soo ururay Xisbiga Xiddigaha gudaha Hindiya ee Hanle Dark Sky Reserve

A recent event known as the Star Party was organized by the Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA) in the Hanle Dark Sky Reserve in eastern Ladakh. This unique gathering brought together approximately 30 amateur astronomers from different regions of India to observe and photograph the pristine night sky, far away from the disruptions of light pollution.

The Hanle Dark Sky Reserve, located beside the tranquil Hanle River at an elevation of 14,108 feet above sea level, is renowned as one of the best places in the world for stargazing. Its dark skies and favorable weather conditions make it an ideal location for astronomical research and astrophotography. Covering an area of about 1,073 square kilometers, the Hanle Dark Sky Reserve (HDSR) was designated by the Union Territory of Ladakh to combat light pollution and preserve the area’s natural darkness.

The Star Party not only provided an opportunity for stargazing and astrophotography but also served as an educational event for local astronomy ambassadors. These ambassadors, trained by the IIA, had the chance to learn from leading amateur astronomers in the country, expanding their knowledge of the night sky.

Despite the challenges posed by high altitudes, frigid temperatures, and low oxygen levels, the participating astronomers were exhilarated by their experience. Equipped with their personal telescopes and cameras, they captured celestial wonders such as the False Dawn and the Zodiacal Light, phenomena that can only be observed from exceptionally dark locations like Hanle.

The success of the inaugural Star Party has led to plans by the UT Ladakh administration to establish it as an annual event, further fostering interest in astrophotography and research in India. Additionally, the Indian government has recently allowed international tourists to stay overnight in Hanle and other tourist destinations in Ladakh, expanding access to these unique astronomical sites.

