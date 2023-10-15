Nolosha magaalada

Soo Bandhigida Tignoolajiyada Cusub iyo Awooda AI

Science

Dayax madoobaad naadir ah "Ging of Fire" wuxuu ka farxiyaa daawadayaasha Ameerika oo dhan

ByGabriel Botha

Oct 15, 2023
Dayax madoobaad naadir ah "Ging of Fire" wuxuu ka farxiyaa daawadayaasha Ameerika oo dhan

Millions of people across the Americas were treated to a rare celestial event known as a “ring of fire” eclipse. The annular solar eclipse occurs when the moon moves between the Earth and the sun, creating a bright and blazing border.

While viewing the eclipse depended on clear skies, some parts of the western United States had a spectacular show as the moon positioned itself and formed the iconic ring. In Albuquerque, cheers were heard from spectators who had an unobstructed view of the eclipse. This event coincided with the city’s international balloon fiesta, attracting thousands of visitors from around the world.

Unlike a total solar eclipse, where the moon completely covers the sun, a ring of fire eclipse leaves a bright border around the moon. Towns and national parks along the eclipse’s path prepared for an influx of visitors, with many eclipse enthusiasts venturing to Bryce Canyon National Park in southern Utah. There, tiny lights could be seen along a well-known trail as spectators staked out their preferred spots in the early morning hours.

The entire eclipse, from the moment the moon starts to obscure the sun until it returns to normal, lasts around two and a half to three hours in any given location. While some areas, like Eugene, Oregon, experienced intermittent visibility due to cloud cover, viewers on the East Coast prepared to see a quarter eclipse in cities like New York.

The next ring of fire eclipse will occur in October of next year at the southernmost tip of South America. It is a reminder of the vast and wondrous phenomena that occur in our skies, captivating audiences and sparking awe and curiosity.

[Source: The Monitor, Austin American-Statesman, AP]

By Gabriel Botha

Post xiriira

Science

Heliosphere: Xumbo Weyn oo ku Hareeraysa Nidaamka Qorraxdayada

Oct 16, 2023 Robert Andrew
Science

Fahamka Kukiyada: Waxa Aad U Baahan Tahay Inaad Ogaato

Oct 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Science

NASA waxay ogaatay Asteroid ku soo dhawaada Dhulka

Oct 16, 2023 Robert Andrew

Waad seegtay

Science

Heliosphere: Xumbo Weyn oo ku Hareeraysa Nidaamka Qorraxdayada

Oct 16, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Science

Fahamka Kukiyada: Waxa Aad U Baahan Tahay Inaad Ogaato

Oct 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

NASA waxay ogaatay Asteroid ku soo dhawaada Dhulka

Oct 16, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Science

Raadinta Qarsoon ee Meeraha Sagaalka: Xaqiiqda Mise Khayaali?

Oct 16, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments