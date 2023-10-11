Nolosha magaalada

Soo Bandhigida Tignoolajiyada Cusub iyo Awooda AI

Science

Cirbixiyayaashu waxay ku dhiirigeliyaan daawashada badbaadada leh ee qorrax madoobaadka sanadlaha ah

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Oct 11, 2023
Cirbixiyayaashu waxay ku dhiirigeliyaan daawashada badbaadada leh ee qorrax madoobaadka sanadlaha ah

Astronomers are gearing up to witness a stunning celestial phenomenon on Saturday as an annular solar eclipse creates a mesmerizing “ring of fire” in the skies over the Americas. However, to enjoy this rare sight safely, experts are stressing the importance of taking precautionary measures.

The annular solar eclipse will be visible along a 125-mile-wide (201-kilometer-wide) path that stretches across North, Central, and South America. This event is a result of the Moon passing in front of the Sun but not entirely blocking it, leaving a glowing ring of sunlight visible around the Moon’s outer edge.

While an eclipse of this nature can be a breathtaking spectacle, it is crucial to protect your eyes during the viewing. Regular sunglasses are not sufficient to shield your eyes from the intense brightness of the Sun. Instead, astronomers recommend using special solar-filtered glasses or handheld viewers specifically designed for eclipse viewing.

Looking directly at the Sun, even during an eclipse, can cause severe damage to the eyes, such as solar retinopathy. This occurs when the intense solar radiation damages the cells of the retina, leading to permanent vision loss or impairment.

Experts warn against attempting to use ordinary sunglasses, telescopes, or unfiltered cameras to observe an eclipse, as these methods do not provide adequate protection. Only approved solar filters or eclipse glasses with ISO 12312-2 certification should be used.

It’s important to note that the upcoming annular solar eclipse will be the last visible in the Americas until 2046. Therefore, astronomers urge everyone within the eclipse path to take advantage of this rare event but to prioritize their eye safety above all else.

Ilo:
– CNN

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Post xiriira

Science

Nolosha Kadib Meel bannaan: La-qabsiga Cufis-jiidad iyo Jebinta Diiwaanada

Oct 14, 2023 Robert Andrew
Science

Dayax gacmeedka NASA ee Cilmi-nafsiga ayaa bilaabay Hawlgalka Asteroid-ka Birta

Oct 14, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Science

Saamaynta Qorrax-madoobaadku ku leeyahay Xaaladaha Cimilada

Oct 14, 2023 Robert Andrew

Waad seegtay

Science

Nolosha Kadib Meel bannaan: La-qabsiga Cufis-jiidad iyo Jebinta Diiwaanada

Oct 14, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Science

Dayax gacmeedka NASA ee Cilmi-nafsiga ayaa bilaabay Hawlgalka Asteroid-ka Birta

Oct 14, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Science

Saamaynta Qorrax-madoobaadku ku leeyahay Xaaladaha Cimilada

Oct 14, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Science

Dayax gacmeedka NASA ee Maskaxda ayaa Bilaabay Safarka Asteroid-ka Birta

Oct 14, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments