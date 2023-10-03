Cilmi-baadhis cusub ayaa muujisay Maiasaura inuu lahaa korriin degdeg ah iyo heerar hawleed sare

In a new study published in the journal Paleobiology, researchers have discovered that Maiasaura, a type of dinosaur, had the ability to take in large amounts of energy and nutrients and use them for rapid growth and high levels of activity. Despite their perception as slow and sluggish creatures, dinosaurs like Maiasaura were actually warm-blooded and highly active.

The researchers focused on how much energy the minibus-sized dinosaurs used while growing to adulthood. By studying their bones, the researchers were able to determine that Maiasaura had the ability to repair and remodel their bones, similar to birds and mammals.

According to the study, locomotion and weight-bearing activities caused microfractures in the dinosaur’s bones. However, the bones were able to heal themselves through a process called bone remodeling. This process involved the growth of blood capillaries through the old bone, which was then dissolved and replaced by new bone.

Although many paleontologists have found evidence of bone remodeling in adult dinosaur bones, very little attention has been given to the bones of juvenile dinosaurs. To study juvenile dinosaur bones, the researchers examined fossils from the Two Medicine Formation in Montana, which provided a rare collection of bones from the same dinosaur species at different stages of growth.

The research revealed that young Maiasaura grew at astonishingly fast rates, reaching weights of 200-400 kilograms by their second year and over 3,000 kilograms by their teens. These high growth rates required a significant amount of oxygen and nutrients from the blood.

The researchers also developed a technique to measure blood flow from the bones by examining the size of the foramen, a hole through which the principal nutrient artery entered the bone. By using this technique, they found that the blood flow rates in one-year-old dinosaurs were much higher than those of adult dinosaurs, indicating the high energy and nutrient requirements during the early stages of growth.

Overall, this research provides valuable insights into the growth and activity levels of dinosaurs like Maiasaura. It challenges the commonly held perception of dinosaurs as sluggish creatures and offers new evidence to support the theory that they were warm-blooded and highly active animals.

