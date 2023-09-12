Nolosha magaalada

Soo Bandhigida Tignoolajiyada Cusub iyo Awooda AI

Science

Wiil Aroos Ah Oo Ku Dhaawacmay Dhaqan Jabin Jabin ah oo Dhalasado ah Xiligii Arooska Yuhuuda

ByMampho Brescia

Sep 12, 2023
Wiil Aroos Ah Oo Ku Dhaawacmay Dhaqan Jabin Jabin ah oo Dhalasado ah Xiligii Arooska Yuhuuda

A groom was injured during a traditional Jewish wedding custom in Bnei Brak on Monday. While participating in the ritual of breaking a glass under the wedding canopy, the groom accidentally cut his leg. The incident took place in a banquet hall, and medical teams were immediately called to the scene. The groom received initial medical treatment at the hall and was subsequently transported to Mayanei HaYeshua Medical Center in Bnei Brak for further care.

Baruch Goldberg, a medic from United Hatzalah who provided treatment to the groom, stated that the injury was a deep cut on the leg. After administering first aid, the groom was taken to the medical center for additional medical attention.

The breaking of the glass is a prevalent tradition in Jewish weddings. It usually occurs at the conclusion of the ceremony and is accompanied by cheers and celebration. The breaking of the glass symbolizes the destruction of the Holy Temple in Jerusalem and serves as a reminder of the Jewish people’s history and resilience.

Incidents like this emphasize the importance of safety precautions during religious and cultural traditions. Wedding venues should ensure that proper measures are in place to prevent accidents and injuries. Additionally, participants should exercise caution and ensure they are well-informed about the potential risks associated with these rituals.

Title: Groom Injured During Jewish Wedding Tradition in Bnei Brak

Ilo:
– Medical treatment provided by United Hatzalah
– Further treatment at Mayanei HaYeshua Medical Center

By Mampho Brescia

Post xiriira

Science

Farshaxannada Da'da Dhagaxa waxay ku sifeeyeen Raad-raac Dad iyo Xayawaan oo faahfaahsan oo ku jira Farshaxanka Dhagaxa ee Namibia

Sep 14, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Science

U diyaar garow dhacdo cajiib ah oo Skywatching ah: Comet Nishimura Muuqda ilaa Sebtember 17

Sep 14, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Science

Predator-kii ba'naa ee taariikhda hore: Pampaphoneus Biccai

Sep 14, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Waad seegtay

Technology

Google-ku wuxuu u diyaariyaa goobaha ku salaysan Helitaanka Shabakadda Aaladahayga

Sep 14, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Science

Farshaxannada Da'da Dhagaxa waxay ku sifeeyeen Raad-raac Dad iyo Xayawaan oo faahfaahsan oo ku jira Farshaxanka Dhagaxa ee Namibia

Sep 14, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Technology

Spotify si ay u siiso macaamiisha US Tijaabada Buuga Maqalka ee bilaashka ah

Sep 14, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
News

Baldur's Gate 3 Kaga Tagidda Gelitaanka Hore ee Mac oo leh Taageero Buuxa

Sep 14, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments