Siraha qoto dheer ee Gondwana: Sahaminta Samaynta iyo Badbaadinta Qaarad Qadiimiga ah

Gondwana, a massive landmass that existed hundreds of millions of years ago, continues to captivate scientists seeking to unravel its mysteries. This ancient supercontinent comprised the land we now know as Africa, South America, the Middle East, India, and Australia, forming through the continental break-up of Gondwana over 100 million years ago.

Over the years, advancements in the field of Geology have allowed scientists to gain a deeper understanding of Gondwana, although there is still much left to uncover. A recent study led by an international team of researchers suggests that “super deep diamonds” may hold the key to unraveling the secrets of Gondwana’s formation and longevity.

Where was Gondwana located?

Gondwana was situated in the Southern Hemisphere, encompassing present-day South America, Africa, the Arabian Peninsula, the Indian subcontinent, Antarctica, Madagascar, and Australasia. Scientists have long believed that this supercontinent came into existence between 800 million and 550 million years ago.

The term “Gondwana” was coined by Austrian scientist Eduard Suess and was derived from a region in central India bearing the same name. In Sanskrit, it translates to “forest of the Gonds.” The existence of Gondwana was deduced from evidence of rocks and fossils found across different parts of the world, indicating that these specimens were once joined together and not separated by oceans.

The Role of Super Deep Diamonds

According to prevailing theories, Gondwana formed as a result of the collision of several ancient continents during the Late Precambrian period, often referred to as the “lost world of Gondwana.” It was one of two ancient supercontinents, the other being Pangaea, which formed during the Early Carboniferous period, approximately 335 million years ago.

While the exact geological processes behind the cycle of supercontinents remain elusive, a recent study published in the journal Nature titled “Sublithospheric diamond ages and the supercontinent cycle” provides valuable insights into the formation of Gondwana. The researchers relied on the crystallization records of sub-lithospheric diamonds, which indicated that these diamonds formed deep below the Earth’s surface and only became accessible after Gondwana began to break up 120 million years ago.

Understanding the Supercontinent Cycle

Through their research, the team discovered that super deep diamonds played a crucial role in supporting the buoyancy and growth of Gondwana. The diamonds they studied were deposited on the Earth’s surface through volcanic eruptions approximately 90 million years ago in Brazil and Guinea, West Africa. These diamonds formed between depths of 300 and 700 kilometers below the Earth’s surface, offering further evidence that South America and Africa were once part of the Gondwana supercontinent.

(Source: natureworldnews.com)