Nolosha magaalada

Soo Bandhigida Tignoolajiyada Cusub iyo Awooda AI

Science

Kalluunka Guryaynta: Ma aha mid dabar go'ay sidii markii hore loo malaynayay

ByRobert Andrew

Oct 16, 2023
Kalluunka Guryaynta: Ma aha mid dabar go'ay sidii markii hore loo malaynayay

A recent study by the University of Amsterdam and the Natural History Museum, London, has revealed that the houting fish, which was classified as extinct in 2008, is actually still alive and well.

The houting was officially declared extinct based on a morphological analysis of its gill rakers and snout. It was believed that the fish previously classified as houting were actually a separate species of European whitefish. However, DNA research conducted by the researchers now proves otherwise.

In their study, the researchers isolated mitochondrial DNA from historical houting specimens, including one that was caught in 1754 and used for categorization. By analyzing the DNA, the researchers established a phylogenetic tree that showed the evolutionary descent of different species. The analysis revealed that the houting and the European whitefish are actually the same species.

The confusion regarding the classification of the houting arose due to the variation in morphological traits within fish species. Biologists previously believed that the length of the snout and the number of gill rakers distinguished the houting from the European whitefish. However, the DNA research conclusively shows that this is not the case.

While the houting fish is not extinct, the confusion surrounding its classification has led to difficulties in addressing its protected status. The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) still considers it extinct, while European nature laws require protection for both houting and European whitefish.

Further research is needed to definitively adjust the houting’s official Latin name, but this may be challenging as the DNA from the 1754 specimen is old and damaged. Nevertheless, this study highlights the importance of using DNA analysis to accurately classify and protect species.

Sources: BMC Ecology and Evolution

By Robert Andrew

Post xiriira

Science

Cosmic Atlas Cusub wuxuu bixiyaa tafaasiil sax ah oo ku dhow 400,000 Galaxies

Oct 18, 2023 Robert Andrew
Science

Daahfur Naxdin leh: Qudhaanjadu waxay markii ugu horreysay laga helay caag

Oct 18, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Science

Fahamka Saamaynta Iftiinka ee Spin-Orbital Hall ee Vectorial

Oct 18, 2023 Robert Andrew

Waad seegtay

Science

Cosmic Atlas Cusub wuxuu bixiyaa tafaasiil sax ah oo ku dhow 400,000 Galaxies

Oct 18, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Science

Daahfur Naxdin leh: Qudhaanjadu waxay markii ugu horreysay laga helay caag

Oct 18, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

Fahamka Saamaynta Iftiinka ee Spin-Orbital Hall ee Vectorial

Oct 18, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Science

Qaabaynta Jawiga Dhulka ee Waqtiga: Saamaynta Raadinta Nolosha ee Exoplanets

Oct 18, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments