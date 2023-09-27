The Discovery of Zealandia: Uncovering the Secrets of a Lost Continent

In 2017, the world was captivated by the news of the discovery of a previously unknown continent off the shores of New Zealand. This continent, appropriately named Zealandia or Te Riu-a-Māui in the Māori language, covers more than 5 million square kilometers, making it twice the size of India. Despite its vast size, Zealandia remained hidden for centuries, with 95 percent of its area submerged beneath the southwest Pacific Ocean.

Geologists define a continent as a large area of thick continental crust composed of granite or similar igneous rocks, combined with metamorphic rocks formed in tectonically active areas and sediment deposits from erosion. Zealandia fits this definition, but due to its inaccessibility, little was known about its geology in detail.

Now, an international team of geologists from New Zealand, New Caledonia, Australia, the U.S., Denmark, and Tasmania has compiled a new geological map that sheds light on Zealandia’s hidden secrets. By using rock samples recovered from the sea and employing geophysical mapping methods, the researchers were able to map the extent of various geological formations underwater.

The team discovered large sandstone formations along the outer margins of Zealandia, as well as deposits of basaltic rock pebbles. The presence of sandstones that are approximately 95 million years old, containing older granite and volcanic pebbles, suggests that rivers flowing from volcanic highlands once filled the tectonic basins when Zealandia was above water. The highlands were an active volcanic range millions of years earlier but had likely been heavily eroded by the time the sandstone was deposited. This environment bears resemblance to the Basin and Range province in the Western United States and northwestern Mexico.

Furthermore, the basalt pebbles found indicate that Zealandia gradually became flooded around 40 million years ago. Interestingly, survey ships mapping the magnetic field in the strait of sea between Australia and Antarctica discovered magnetic anomalies that suggest the existence of a large fault zone along the southern border of Zealandia. This fault zone is likely a remnant of when Zealandia broke off from Antarctica over 200 million years ago, becoming its own distinct continent.

The new geological map and findings provide valuable insights into the history and formation of Zealandia. However, there is still much to be explored and understood about this submerged continent. Further research and exploration will continue to unravel the mysteries of Zealandia and contribute to our understanding of the Earth’s geology.

