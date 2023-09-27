Nolosha magaalada

Soo Bandhigida Tignoolajiyada Cusub iyo Awooda AI

Science

Sahaminta Isdhexgalka Spin Exotic ee Microscale Isticmaalka Dareemayaasha Quantum Spin-ka Adag-State

ByRobert Andrew

Sep 27, 2023
Sahaminta Isdhexgalka Spin Exotic ee Microscale Isticmaalka Dareemayaasha Quantum Spin-ka Adag-State

A team of researchers from the University of Science and Technology of China (USTC) has made a significant breakthrough in exploring exotic spin interactions at the microscale. Led by Academician DU Jiangfeng, the team successfully utilized solid-state spin quantum sensors based on nitrogen-vacancy (NV) centers in diamond to investigate these interactions.

Their research findings, published in National Science Review, Physical Review Letters, and Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, provide valuable insights and experimental constraints on these interactions. The study focused on experimental searches for exotic spin interactions induced by new bosons, which have the potential to address fundamental questions beyond the standard model.

By using diamond NV centers as quantum sensors, the team constructed high-sensitivity detectors capable of investigating spin interactions between electrons and nuclei. This innovative approach extended the range of experimental searches to sub-micrometer scales, allowing for precise measurements of various spin phenomena.

To enhance the sensors’ capabilities, the researchers improved the detection accuracy by upgrading the single-spin detector to an ensemble spin sensor. They also combined microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) technology with silicon-based nanofabrication to create a scalable spin-mechanical quantum chip. This advancement improved observation constraints by two orders of magnitude at distances smaller than 100 nanometers.

The research highlights the unique advantages of using solid-state spin quantum sensors for studying physics beyond the standard model. It has implications for various fundamental sciences, including cosmology, astrophysics, and high-energy physics.

Overall, the team’s work in exploring exotic spin interactions at the microscale provides valuable insights and advancements in the field of quantum sensing and opens up new possibilities for further exploration.

Ilo:
– Diguang Wu et al, Improved Limits on an Exotic Spin- and Velocity-Dependent Interaction at the Micrometer Scale with an Ensemble-NV-Diamond Magnetometer
– Longhao Wu et al, A spin-mechanical quantum chip for exploring exotic interactions
– Hang Liang et al, New constraints on exotic spin-dependent interactions with an ensemble-NV-diamond magnetometer
– Jaamacadda Sayniska iyo Tignoolajiyada ee Shiinaha

By Robert Andrew

Post xiriira

Science

NASA waxay dib u dhigtay Bilawga Maskaxda Asteroid Mission si loo cusboonaysiiyo Isku xidhka Thruster

Sep 29, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Science

Helitaanka Qalfoofka Qoolleyda Baddii Qadiimiga ahaa Waxay Bixisaa Aragtida Taariikhda Horumarka

Sep 29, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Science

Fahamka Kukiyada iyo Siyaasadaha Qarsoonnimada

Sep 29, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Waad seegtay

Science

NASA waxay dib u dhigtay Bilawga Maskaxda Asteroid Mission si loo cusboonaysiiyo Isku xidhka Thruster

Sep 29, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Science

Helitaanka Qalfoofka Qoolleyda Baddii Qadiimiga ahaa Waxay Bixisaa Aragtida Taariikhda Horumarka

Sep 29, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

Fahamka Kukiyada iyo Siyaasadaha Qarsoonnimada

Sep 29, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

Fatahaadaha Wabiga Qadiimiga ah ee Bannaanka Gangetic Waxay Bixiyaan Aragtida Mustaqbalka-Daadadka Weyn

Sep 29, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments