Seismologists have long been aware of the existence of two enigmatic continent-sized blobs nestled in the deepest part of the Earth’s mantle. Situated beneath Africa and the South Pacific region, these dense anomalies have puzzled scientists for decades. However, a recent study proposes a compelling theory that these blobs may be remnants from a catastrophic event early in Earth’s history—the collision between our planet and a Mars-sized object named Theia.

Computer simulations conducted by researchers explored the impact event, properties of Theia, and the subsequent evolution of Earth’s mantle. The study suggests that during the collision, a significant portion of Theia merged with Earth, resulting in the formation of the blobs. Any remaining debris then coalesced to create the moon. Seismic waves moving through these regions travel slower than through the surrounding mantle, providing evidence of their existence.

“These blobs, positioned 2900 kilometers beneath us, account for approximately 2% of Earth’s mass. Both of them are twice the mass of the moon, making them truly colossal,” stated Qian Yuan, lead author of the study and geophysicist from Caltech.

The discovery of these blobs, if confirmed, would provide tangible evidence of the moon-forming collision on Earth. Differing significantly from the planet’s expected layered structure, they represent one of the most substantial deviations in Earth’s composition.

“We are astonished by the fact that we can actually unearth remnants of another planet, Theia, by delving into the depths of Earth’s mantle,” added Hongping Deng, study co-author and planetary scientist from the Shanghai Astronomical Observatory.

The increased density of the blobs is believed to be a consequence of their high iron content, similar to moon rocks. This correlation suggests that they may originate from the same source material as Theia.

The researchers speculate that future lunar missions could provide an opportunity to test their theory by examining volcanic rocks on the moon’s surface. If their model is accurate, these rocks should exhibit isotopes and trace elements similar to those found in the blobs.

A comprehensive understanding of the moon-forming collision and its implications can offer valuable insights into the evolution of Earth, as well as other rocky planets in our solar system and beyond. By studying this cataclysmic event, scientists aim to decipher why Earth possesses unique characteristics that make it a habitable planet.

