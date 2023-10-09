Balaayiin Halis Ku Sugan: Kulaylka Caalamiga Ah Ayaa U Soo Bandhigi Kara Bini'aadamka Kulayl Aad U Ba'an

A new study conducted by researchers from the Penn State College of Health and Human Development and Purdue University College of Sciences has found that if global temperatures increase by 1°C or more, billions of people around the world will be exposed to extreme heat and humidity that will surpass human limits for natural cooling. The study, published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, warns that a warming planet beyond 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels will have devastating effects on human health globally.

As climate change continues to raise temperatures, people will face an increased risk of heat-related health problems such as heat stroke and heart attacks. The researchers modeled temperature increases ranging from 1.5°C to 4°C to identify areas where warming would lead to heat and humidity levels exceeding human limits. The findings indicate that if temperatures rise by 2°C, regions like Pakistan, India’s Indus River Valley, eastern China, and sub-Saharan Africa will experience many hours of heat that surpass human tolerance. These areas are also in lower-to-middle income nations, making it difficult for residents to access air conditioning or other means of mitigating the health effects of extreme heat.

If temperatures increase to 3°C above pre-industrial levels, the Eastern Seaboard and Midwest of the United States, South America, and Australia will also experience extreme heat and humidity. While the United States may not face the same level of impact as other regions, the researchers caution that the models used in the study do not account for the most severe and unusual weather events.

The study highlights the importance of collaboration between climate scientists and experts in human physiology to understand the complex ways in which climate change affects human health. The researchers emphasize that addressing the challenges posed by increasing temperatures requires collective action and the development of solutions that can protect people’s well-being in the face of extreme heat.

Source: Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (No specific URL provided)