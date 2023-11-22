New Research Reveals Babies’ Early Sense of Body and Space

A groundbreaking study conducted by the University of Birmingham has found that babies as young as four months old possess the ability to perceive their bodies in relation to the space around them. The research, published today in Scientific Reports, provides valuable insights into the development of self-awareness in infants.

In the study, experts from the Birmingham BabyLab exposed babies to a moving ball on a screen that either approached or moved away from them. As the ball neared the babies on the screen, they were subjected to a gentle vibration (referred to as a ‘touch’) on their hands, while their brain activity was monitored. The data collection took place at Goldsmiths, University of London.

The findings indicate that from as early as four months old, babies exhibit heightened brain activity in the somatosensory (tactile) region when a touch follows an object moving towards them. This suggests that even before they learn to reach for objects, babies’ brains are already wired to establish connections between visual stimuli and tactile sensations, enabling them to understand their interaction with the surrounding space. This phenomenon is often known as peripersonal space.

Dr. Giulia Orioli, the lead researcher from the University of Birmingham, explains, “Our study demonstrates that early in infancy, babies possess the inherent ability to perceive and comprehend their bodily presence within the space around them. As adults, we utilize multiple senses to discern our location in space and predict our interactions with objects. The discovery that babies exhibit these abilities at such an early stage raises intriguing questions about the extent to which these skills are learned or innate.”

The study also explored how older babies, around eight months old, react to unexpected touches. When the touch was preceded by the ball moving away from them on the screen, the babies’ brain activity displayed signs of surprise. Professor Andrew Bremner, a specialist in Developmental Psychology, remarks, “This observation of surprise responses in older infants suggests that the touch was unexpected due to the visual direction of the object’s movement. It indicates that as babies progress through their first year, their developing brains acquire a more sophisticated awareness of their bodily existence within their surroundings.”

In further investigations, the researchers plan to involve participants of varying ages, including both younger and older individuals. By examining brain activity in adults, they hope to shed light on the trajectory of infants’ developing multisensory capabilities. Moreover, they aim to ascertain if newborns already exhibit early signs of these abilities.

Dr. Orioli concludes by highlighting the challenges of studying newborns but expresses optimism about the potential discoveries: “Working with newborns poses unique challenges since they spend most of their time sleeping and eating. Nonetheless, we are making progress in researching this age group, and it will be truly fascinating to determine whether babies just a few days old possess rudimentary awareness of their bodies within space. If so, we might be peering into the origins of human consciousness.”

FAQs

S: Waa maxay booska shakhsi ahaaneed?

Peripersonal space refers to the area immediately surrounding an individual’s body, within which they perceive and interact with objects.

Q: Are babies born with a sense of self-awareness?

While self-awareness continues to develop throughout infancy and early childhood, research suggests that babies display early signs of self-awareness, such as recognizing their own reflection, from around 18 months of age.

Q: How do researchers measure brain activity in infants?

Researchers typically employ non-invasive techniques such as electroencephalography (EEG) to measure brain activity in infants. EEG uses electrodes placed on the scalp to detect the electrical signals generated by the brain.