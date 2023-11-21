Sahaminta Kakanaanta Xiddigaha Noqon: Beyond Systems Binary

A recent breakthrough by researchers at the University of Leeds has shattered astronomers’ long-held beliefs about Be stars, shedding new light on these enigmatic celestial objects. Be stars, known for their emission lines and B spectral types, have captivated scientists for over a century since their discovery by Italian astronomer Angelo Secchi in 1866.

Traditionally, astronomers believed that Be stars predominantly existed in binary systems, dancing in pairs across the universe. However, the analysis of data from the European Space Agency’s Gaia satellite has provided compelling evidence that challenges this prevailing notion. It appears that Be stars are not merely twosomes but rather triples, with three celestial bodies intricately interacting with one another.

By observing the movement of stars across the night sky over extended and shorter periods, researchers detected telltale signs of companionship. If a star moves along a straight trajectory, it indicates the presence of a single star. However, the presence of multiple stars results in a detectable wobble or even a spiral pattern. Astonishingly, the study revealed that Be stars displayed a lower rate of companions compared to their B star counterparts initially, contradicting expectations.

Further investigation unveiled that the third star frequently enters the scene, influencing the trajectory of the companion and facilitating the transfer of material necessary for the formation of the distinctive gaseous disc enveloping Be stars—a celestial spectacle reminiscent of Saturn’s rings. These companions, once visible to us, are rendered invisible due to the “vampire” Be star progressively draining their mass until they become too diminished to be observed.

The implications of this groundbreaking discovery extend beyond the realm of Be stars. From black holes and neutron stars to gravitational wave sources, our understanding of these cosmic phenomena stands to be profoundly impacted. With the rise of gravitational wave research, this newfound knowledge offers valuable insights into the stars that give birth to these intriguing gravitational disturbances.

As Professor René Oudmaijer from the University’s School of Physics and Astronomy notes, “Binarity is essential in stellar evolution, but we are now moving beyond that paradigm. Triples have become the new binaries.” This revolution in our understanding of celestial companionship opens doors to a more intricate and captivating universe waiting to be unraveled.

