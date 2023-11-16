Asteroid 2023 VL5: Kulan dhow oo lala yeeshay Socod samada

NASA, with its array of ground and space-based telescopes, continues to unveil the mysteries of our universe. To date, the space agency has uncovered an astonishing 1,298,148 celestial bodies. Among these fascinating discoveries, NASA has recently identified an asteroid on a trajectory that brings it startlingly close to Earth. Today, November 16, prepare for the remarkable flyby of Asteroid 2023 VL5.

Asteroid 2023 VL5: Unveiling the Details

Moving at an astonishing speed of 29,595 kilometers per hour, the Asteroid 2023 VL5 is racing towards Earth. Although its velocity surpasses that of a hypersonic ballistic missile, it is not large enough to be classified as a Potentially Hazardous Object (PHO). To fall under the PHO category, an asteroid must be at least 492 feet wide and approach Earth within a distance of 7.5 million kilometers. However, with its 76-foot width, Asteroid 2023 VL5 is comparable in size to an aircraft.

Exploring the Aten Group

Belonging to the Aten group of asteroids, Asteroid 2023 VL5 is an Earth-crossing Near-Earth Asteroid (NEA) with a semi-major axis smaller than our planet’s. The Aten group received its name from the asteroid 2062 Aten, and its existence was first brought to light by esteemed American astronomer Eleanor Helin at Palomar Observatory on January 7, 1976.

A Close Brush with Our Celestial Neighbor

Today’s close encounter is not the first for Asteroid 2023 VL5. On June 14, 1900, it embarked on its inaugural close approach, coming within 3.1 million kilometers of Earth’s surface. However, this captivating wanderer will grace us with its proximity once more next year on November 14, with a distance of 3.6 million kilometers.

