Daah-furka Mowjadaha Dahsoon ee Rogue: Aragtida AI iyo Xogta Badweynta

Rogue waves, long considered a sailor’s myth, have finally been proven to be real and can be extremely destructive. In 1995, the first ever measured rogue wave struck the Norwegian oil platform Draupner, providing scientific evidence of their existence. Since then, researchers from the University of Copenhagen and the University of Victoria have been studying these monstrous waves extensively.

By harnessing the power of artificial intelligence (AI) and analyzing data from over 700 years’ worth of wave heights and sea states, the researchers have uncovered a mathematical model that can predict the occurrence of rogue waves. This breakthrough knowledge has the potential to significantly improve safety measures in shipping.

Contrary to previous beliefs that rogue waves were formed by one wave combining with another, the researchers discovered that the most dominant cause is a phenomenon called “linear superposition.” This occurs when two wave systems cross over each other and reinforce one another, resulting in the creation of enormous waves. This knowledge, known for centuries, is now supported by empirical data.

The algorithm developed by the researchers is a valuable tool for the shipping industry, which navigates approximately 50,000 cargo ships worldwide. Shipping companies can utilize the algorithm to assess the risk of encountering dangerous rogue waves along planned routes. By identifying the “perfect” combination of factors that elevate the risk, alternative routes can be chosen to avoid potential dangers.

Importantly, the researchers’ algorithm and research are transparent and publicly available. This accessibility allows public authorities, weather services, and other interested parties to calculate the probability of rogue waves effectively.

The study not only highlights the power of AI in unraveling complex phenomena but also showcases how technology can enhance our understanding of natural events. With the ability to predict rogue waves, shipping companies can better prepare and prevent catastrophic incidents at sea. The research marks a milestone in safeguarding the maritime industry and protecting human lives.

Su'aalaha Inta Badan La Is Weydiiyo (Su'aalo)

