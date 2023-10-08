Nolosha magaalada

Soo Bandhigida Tignoolajiyada Cusub iyo Awooda AI

Science

Hay'adda Cilmi-baadhista Hawada Hindiya waxay Samaysaa Maneuver sixitaanka Maneuver ee Aditya-L1 Observatory Solar

ByMampho Brescia

Oct 8, 2023
Hay'adda Cilmi-baadhista Hawada Hindiya waxay Samaysaa Maneuver sixitaanka Maneuver ee Aditya-L1 Observatory Solar

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has successfully performed a trajectory correction manoeuvre for the Aditya-L1 solar observatory. This manoeuvre ensures that the spacecraft remains on its intended path towards the Sun-Earth Lagrange Point 1 (L1). After leaving the Earth’s sphere of influence, the spacecraft is healthy and on track towards L1.

According to ISRO, the trajectory correction manoeuvre was performed on October 6, 2023, for approximately 16 seconds. It was necessary to correct the trajectory after the Trans-Lagrangean Point 1 Insertion (TL1I) manoeuvre performed on September 19, 2023. The space agency stated that the manoeuvre guarantees that the spacecraft will enter a halo orbit around L1.

Aditya-L1, India’s first solar observatory, was launched on September 2, 2023, from the spaceport in Sriharikota. Prior to its launch, a series of Earth-bound manoeuvres were conducted to give the spacecraft enough momentum for its 125-day journey. These corrective manoeuvres are essential due to the long duration of the mission.

Once placed at Lagrange Point-1, Aditya-L1 will begin its five-year study of the Sun. Lagrange Point-1 is approximately 1.5 million km from Earth and offers advantages such as continuous observations without occultation or eclipses. This allows for uninterrupted data collection to study the Sun’s corona, photon release, and its environment.

The successful trajectory correction manoeuvre by ISRO marks a significant milestone in India’s space exploration program. Aditya-L1’s mission to study the Sun aims to unlock new insights about our solar system’s center. With continuous observations and uninterrupted data collection, scientists hope to gain a deeper understanding of the Sun and its various aspects.

Ilo:
– “ISRO successfully performs trajectory correction manoeuvre for Aditya-L1 solar observatory” – Hindustan Times
– “ISRO successfully performs trajectory correction manoeuvre for Aditya-L1 solar observatory” – The Indian Express

By Mampho Brescia

Post xiriira

Science

Duufaanta Qorraxda: Khatarta Tignoolajiyada Casriga ah iyo Kaabayaasha

Oct 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Science

Giraanta Qadiimiga Ah Oo Daaha Ka Qaaday Duufaan Aad U Ba'an Oo Qorraxdu Ka Dhacday Taas Oo Saamayn Ku Yeelan Karta Ilbaxnimada Maanta

Oct 12, 2023 Robert Andrew
Science

NASA's Ingenuity Mars Helicopter Waxay Dejisay Xawaaraha Cusub Duulimaadyada 62aad

Oct 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Waad seegtay

Science

Duufaanta Qorraxda: Khatarta Tignoolajiyada Casriga ah iyo Kaabayaasha

Oct 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Science

Giraanta Qadiimiga Ah Oo Daaha Ka Qaaday Duufaan Aad U Ba'an Oo Qorraxdu Ka Dhacday Taas Oo Saamayn Ku Yeelan Karta Ilbaxnimada Maanta

Oct 12, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Science

NASA's Ingenuity Mars Helicopter Waxay Dejisay Xawaaraha Cusub Duulimaadyada 62aad

Oct 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Science

Saynis yahanadu waxay ka heleen Biyo badan iyo Kaarboon Tusaalaha Asteroid, Taageerida Aragtida Asalka Nolosha

Oct 12, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments