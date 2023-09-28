Nolosha magaalada

Soo Bandhigida Tignoolajiyada Cusub iyo Awooda AI

Science

Himilada Aditya-L1 ee Hindiya oo ku sii jeeda Qoraxda-Earth Lagrange Point 1

ByRobert Andrew

Sep 28, 2023
Himilada Aditya-L1 ee Hindiya oo ku sii jeeda Qoraxda-Earth Lagrange Point 1

India’s first solar mission, Aditya-L1, is on its way to its final destination at the Sun-Earth Lagrange Point 1 (L1). This point in space is where the gravitational forces of the Sun and Earth are in equilibrium, allowing an object placed there to remain relatively stable. Aditya-L1 will operate in a halo orbit around L1, providing continuous observation of celestial bodies and enabling communication with Earth.

The mission, launched on September 2, is set to reach L1 in January. To ensure the spacecraft’s safety, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is conducting situational awareness. According to ISRO’s latest findings, there are already four other operational satellites at L1. Three of them belong to NASA: WIND, Advanced Composition Explorer (ACE), and Deep Space Climate Observatory (DSCOVER). The fourth satellite, the Solar and Heliospheric Observatory (SOHO), is a joint mission by NASA and the European Space Agency (ESA).

The L1 point is highly desirable for spacecraft as it requires minimal fuel for orbit corrections. Maintaining orbit stability is important due to the large positional uncertainty and sensitivity to perturbative forces. Orbit Determination (OD) for L1 requires tracking data collection over an extended period.

In addition to Aditya-L1, ISRO chairman S. Somanath announced that a mission to Venus is already configured. Payloads for Venus exploration have been developed as Venus, with its thick atmosphere and high atmospheric pressure, offers valuable insights into space science and the possibility of Earth undergoing similar changes.

The Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL) is working on ISRO’s Mangalyaan-2 mission, following its involvement in the Chandrayaan-2 and Aditya-L1 missions. ECIL collaborates with ISRO in designing and developing antenna systems and program logic controllers. The successful maneuver of the Aditya-L1 mission demonstrates the crucial role of ECIL’s antenna system in its communication, while ECIL’s Deep Space Network antenna facilitated data acquisition from the Chandrayaan mission.

Ilo:
– NASA
- Ururka Cilmi-baarista Hawada Hindiya (ISRO)
– Wakaaladda hawada sare ee Yurub (ESA)

By Robert Andrew

Post xiriira

Science

Hindiya Oo Si Guul Ah Ugu Soo Degtay Farsamada Gacanta Ee U Dhaw Cirifka Koonfureed ee Dayaxa

Oct 1, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Science

Shiinaha ayaa bilaabaya Queqiao-2 si ay u taageeraan isgaarsiinta dayaxa

Oct 1, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Science

Qalab cusub oo la xidhan karo oo loogu talagalay La-socodka Gulukoosta Joogtada ah

Oct 1, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Waad seegtay

Science

Hindiya Oo Si Guul Ah Ugu Soo Degtay Farsamada Gacanta Ee U Dhaw Cirifka Koonfureed ee Dayaxa

Oct 1, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

Shiinaha ayaa bilaabaya Queqiao-2 si ay u taageeraan isgaarsiinta dayaxa

Oct 1, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Science

Qalab cusub oo la xidhan karo oo loogu talagalay La-socodka Gulukoosta Joogtada ah

Oct 1, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

Dareemka Kiimikada Korantada ee Dabacsan oo Deggan oo Xasaasi ah oo loogu talagalay Ogaanshaha Biomarker

Oct 1, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments