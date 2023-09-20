Astronaut Frank Rubio Breaks Record for Longest Space Trip by an American

Astronaut Frank Rubio, a native of Miami, is set to reach a major milestone by becoming the American astronaut with the longest space trip in history. Having graduated from the NASA astronaut program in 2019, Rubio embarked on his first space journey on September 21, 2022. As of Thursday, he will have spent a remarkable 371 days in space, surpassing the previous record of 355 days held by Mark Vande Hei. Rubio’s expedition has been a mix of challenges and rewards, with emotional moments and great professional achievements.

In an interview from the International Space Station, Rubio expressed his gratitude at representing his office and team in this monumental mission. He acknowledged the difficulty of the journey, but also highlighted the fulfillment and honor it brought him. Rubio’s original expectation was for a six-month mission, but due to a coolant leak in the spacecraft he was aboard, a normal return to Earth became impossible. As a result, the Russian space agency has sent an uncrewed spacecraft to retrieve Rubio and the two cosmonauts he is sharing the space station with.

Throughout the mission, Rubio used various coping mechanisms, including staying positive, staying connected with loved ones back home, and relying on the support of his team. Despite the challenges faced, Rubio believes that once you commit to a mission and undergo the intense two years of training, a sense of duty and responsibility takes over.

Before becoming an astronaut, Rubio served as a lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Army and gained valuable experience as a combat soldier and pilot. Additionally, he holds a doctorate of medicine and is certified as a family physician and flight surgeon.

Looking ahead to his return to Earth, Rubio acknowledged that it would take time for his body to readjust to gravity. It could take anywhere from two to six months for him to regain normal mobility and bear weight comfortably.

Rubio’s most anticipated moments upon his return revolve around reuniting with his family, enjoying the tranquility of his backyard, and savoring a fresh salad. His remarkable journey serves as an inspiration to future space travelers and highlights the dedication and sacrifices made by astronauts for the advancement of science and exploration.

