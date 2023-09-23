Saynis yahanadu Waxay Sameeyaan Xariir Caaro Isticmaala

Chinese scientists have made a significant breakthrough by synthesizing spider silk from genetically modified silkworms. The resulting fibers are six times stronger than Kevlar, a material commonly used in bulletproof vests. This research, published in the journal Matter, presents a sustainable and eco-friendly alternative to synthetic fibers, with potential applications in various industries.

Traditionally, spider silk has been recognized as a sustainable alternative to synthetic fibers due to its reduced environmental impact. However, efforts to replicate spider silk artificially have faced challenges, particularly in reproducing the protective surface layer that spiders apply to their webs. Previous methods have struggled to apply this layer, limiting the practicality and durability of artificial spider silk.

The use of genetically modified silkworms offers a solution to this problem. Silkworms naturally coat their own fibers with a similar protective layer, making them a suitable candidate to produce spider silk. By introducing spider silk protein genes into the DNA of silkworms using CRISPR-Cas9 gene editing technology, researchers were able to produce full-length spider silk proteins. The resulting fibers were then spun to create a material that is stronger than Kevlar.

The implications of this breakthrough are vast. Spider silk could be used in various industries, including biomedical engineering, aerospace technology, and the military. It has the potential to create stronger and more comfortable garments and bulletproof vests. Additionally, it could be utilized in the production of smart materials.

The study also highlights the potential for large-scale commercialization of spider silk. Silkworms are already commercially reared for their silk, making it feasible and cost-effective to produce spider silk fibers using genetically modified silkworms. Furthermore, the researchers plan to develop genetically modified silkworms that produce spider silk fibers using both natural and engineered amino acids, expanding the possibilities for this innovative material.

This groundbreaking research paves the way for a more sustainable future, offering an eco-friendly alternative to synthetic fibers with numerous applications across industries.

Source:

– “High-strength and ultra-tough whole spider silk fibers spun from transgenic silkworms” – Junpeng Mi et al. – Matter (2023)