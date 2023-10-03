Nolosha magaalada

Soo Bandhigida Tignoolajiyada Cusub iyo Awooda AI

Science

Dhagaxa Altar ee Stonehenge ayaa laga yaabaa inuu ka yimaad Waqooyiga England ama Scotland, Daraasaddu waxay soo jeedinaysaa

ByGabriel Botha

Oct 3, 2023
Dhagaxa Altar ee Stonehenge ayaa laga yaabaa inuu ka yimaad Waqooyiga England ama Scotland, Daraasaddu waxay soo jeedinaysaa

A new study challenges the long-held belief that Stonehenge’s Altar Stone, the largest stone in the inner circle, originated from the same region as the other bluestones. British geologist Herbert Henry Thomas, in his 1923 study, linked the bluestones to the Preseli Hills in western Wales. However, the recent research, led by Richard Bevins from Aberystwyth University in Scotland, indicates that the Altar Stone likely came from a different location, possibly an unknown quarry in northern Britain.

Stonehenge, erected around 4,000 to 5,000 years ago during Britain’s Late Neolithic period, is located in Wiltshire, southern England. The bluestones, which were exotic to the Wiltshire landscape, were transported over 140 miles (225 kilometers) from the Preseli Hills to Stonehenge, making it one of the longest-known distances between a source and a prehistoric construction site.

The Altar Stone stands out due to its larger size and different rock type compared to the other bluestones. The researchers compared its geochemistry and mineralogy to 58 sandstone outcrops from southern Wales to western England but found no match. The stone’s unusually high barium content helped narrow down potential sources, leading the researchers to consider areas in northern England and Scotland with known ancient Neolithic monuments.

The new findings not only question the origin of the Altar Stone but also challenge the traditional understanding of its archaeological significance. Further research and investigation are necessary to determine the true source of this enigmatic stone within the history of Stonehenge.

Ilo:
- Joornaalka Sayniska Qadiimiga ah: Warbixinnada
– Antiquity

By Gabriel Botha

Post xiriira

Science

Shiinaha ayaa qorsheynaya inuu ballaariyo xaruntiisa hawada sare iyadoo ISS uu ku dhow yahay dhammaadka cimriga

Oct 5, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Science

Northrop Grumman Wuxuu ku biiraa Xoogaga Goobta Voyager ee Xarunta Ganacsiga ee Goobta Ganacsiga

Oct 5, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Science

Sida Fiisigiisku u Badbaadiyay Atomka: Fahamka Dhismayaasha Xaqiiqda

Oct 5, 2023 Robert Andrew

Waad seegtay

Science

Shiinaha ayaa qorsheynaya inuu ballaariyo xaruntiisa hawada sare iyadoo ISS uu ku dhow yahay dhammaadka cimriga

Oct 5, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

Northrop Grumman Wuxuu ku biiraa Xoogaga Goobta Voyager ee Xarunta Ganacsiga ee Goobta Ganacsiga

Oct 5, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Science

Sida Fiisigiisku u Badbaadiyay Atomka: Fahamka Dhismayaasha Xaqiiqda

Oct 5, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Science

Habka Cusub ee Waxsoosaarka Urea ee Tamarta Wanaagsan ayaa La Helay

Oct 5, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments